Video: Watch Rams' Sean McVay React in Disbelief to Patriots' Cole Strange Pick

Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams brass were among those stunned by the New England Patriots selecting UT-Chattanooga guard Cole Strange in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead reacted in real time to seeing Strange go off the board with the 29th pick:

"We wasted our time watching him thinking he'd be at 104 maybe," McVay said while laughing.

Strange was ranked 98th overall by Bleacher Report's Scouting Department and considered the 12th best interior offensive lineman in the class.

The Rams traded each of their first three picks in this draft and aren't slated to pick until the end of the third round, holding a special compensatory selection at No. 104. They seemingly thought they had a good sleeper on their board in Strange, but the Patriots drafted the experienced guard well ahead of projections.

It seems Los Angeles will have to look even further down its draft board to find someone at the end of Day 2.