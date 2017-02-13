What Every Team Should Do at the NBA Trade Deadline
The buildup to the NBA trade deadline typically outshines the actual event.
In less than two weeks, we'll know whether that applies to the 2017 swap season. Major names have already been run through the rumor mill, but so far only minor moves have been made.
This isn't a prognostication of what will happen between now and the Feb. 23 cutoff. Rather, it's more of an ideal guide of how the coming days should play out. This is about identifying weak spots and wish lists, not working through the oft-frigid world that is the business of basketball.
What are we recommending? Everything from fire sales to standing pat, superstar swaps to end-of-the-rotation tweaks—you know, the fun stuff that makes every deadline feel dramatic no matter how much actually gets done.
Atlanta Hawks: Move More Vets
The Atlanta Hawks entered 2017 with an apparent resolution to prioritize the future over the present. They opened the phone lines and welcomed pitches on veteran free-agents-to-be Paul Millsap, Kyle Korver and Thabo Sefolosha, as ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst and Marc Stein reported.
The sharpshooting Korver was shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers, bringing a future first-rounder back to Atlanta. But the only movement since has been the Hawks' pulling Millsap off the market, sources told The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.
With the Hawks again falling short on any good-to-great leap, they should be having as much dialogue as possible.
"They still should be sellers by the deadline, understanding they can't compete with the Cavaliers...for supremacy in their half of the NBA," Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal wrote. "As soon as that realization comes to pass, the floodgates should open."
Losing Millsap for nothing this summer would be a gut punch, yet handing max money to a 32-year-old carries its own type of risk. Atlanta doesn't need to move him, but it must gauge the market for its starting power forward and the rest of its plug-and-play rentals.
Boston Celtics: Reel in a Rebounder
The Boston Celtics have the Eastern Conference's second-best record and only one representative on its All-Star roster. That's a testament to the scoring superpowers of Isaiah Thomas, the coaching genius of Brad Stevens and the ability of this group to excel in multiple areas.
Rebounding is not one of them.
Boston ranks 26th in total rebounding percentage and 29th at the defensive end. Their high man—at 6.9 a night—is 6'2" shooting guard Avery Bradley. Compounding that problem is the fact potential playoff foes like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are all top-half teams on the offensive glass.
"I've said it all year, we're not going to win many rebounding battles," Stevens said, per MassLive.com's Jay King.
Assuming the Celtics can't find their coveted superstar—they continue to pursue Jimmy Butler and Paul George, per Wojnarowski—they have to target glass-cleaners. A bargain move for Andrew Bogut could yield a significant return.
Brooklyn Nets: Scour for Picks
Ambition can be an asset at this point on the hoops calendar, and few sellers seem to have bigger aspirations than the Brooklyn Nets.
From their point of view, they have an in-prime, 20-points-per-game center who blocks shots and spreads the floor. That fits the general definition of a precious commodity, and the Nets are treating Brook Lopez as such. It would require two first-round picks to lure Lopez away from Brooklyn, sources told Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
That's a hefty price tag on a 7-footer with some scary injuries in his past and pedestrian rebounding numbers (career 7.2 in 32.3 minutes per game). Not to mention, he'll head to free agency in a year-and-a-half.
But the Nets are right to seek so much and should take a relatively similar stance on shooting wing Bojan Bogdanovic. Their ill-fated plan to construct an overnight contender left them in dire need of assets. If Brooklyn finds a desperate buyer, it can start refilling the shelves. If not, it can play out the rest of the season with an eye on player development and potential steals, a la the team's fourth-leading scorer Sean Kilpatrick.
Charlotte Hornets: Minor Moves Only
The Charlotte Hornets have been a one-step-forward, one-step-back team under head coach Steve Clifford. They won 43 games and snapped a three-year playoff drought during his first season, then lost 49 games the next. They tallied 48 victories in 2015-16 and are on pace for only 36 this time around.
As frustrating as the stop-and-go movement is, the Hornets aren't in position for a dramatic change in either direction. There's no sense selling Kemba Walker or Cody Zeller on their way up or getting pennies on the dollar for Marvin Williams. Charlotte's better off with the futures of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Frank Kaminsky than their present return packages, as well, while the removal of Nicolas Batum could hurt everyone on the roster.
Charlotte isn't close enough to contention to sacrifice a first-round pick. Besides, it's going to need cheap labor with six eight-figure salaries on the books for the next two seasons.
The club's only option is work in the margins. With Ramon Sessions down 4-6 weeks after knee surgery, the Hornets have to find a backup point guard. And if there's a cheap shooter lurking anywhere—as Courtney Lee was last season—that's another area worth addressing.
Chicago Bulls: Semi-Demolition
As currently constructed, the Chicago Bulls are past the point of redemption. Someone needs to break the emergency class and get things figured out.
Ideally, that person wouldn't be responsible for constructing said flawed roster in the first place and then presenting it to the wrong coach. But alas, executive vice president John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman are going nowhere, sources told K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.
The work is fairly straightforward—correct all these self-inflicted personnel problems.
The Dwyane Wade-Rajon Rondo backcourt was a laugher in theory and is worse in reality. The Taj Gibson-Robin Lopez frontcourt seems transplanted from a different time. The lack of shooting feels like a cruel game being played against pace-and-space coach Fred Hoiberg.
Chicago should tear almost all of it down. Don't let Jimmy Butler go—any assets collected for him would only be used to try and find the next Jimmy Butler. But stockpile all the picks and prospects available for the ill-fitting veterans and at least listen to what could be had for the others.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Find Another Floor General
As long as the Cleveland Cavaliers keep LeBron James healthy, they have an annual pass to the NBA Finals. But this roster could still use strengthening to combat the Warriors again whichever club emerges from the Western Conference.
"We still got a couple more things we need to do," James said after the acquisition of gunslinger Kyle Korver, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "We got to get a point guard."
The Cavs have only rookie second-rounder Kay Felder behind Kyrie Irving as far as natural 1-guards go. Cleveland leans exceptionally hard on James and Irving for distributing, getting 14.7 of its nightly 22.3 assists from them. Whether through a trade or after a buyout, a low-cost veteran like Deron Williams, Jameer Nelson or Jose Calderon would help balance the roster.
Beyond that, the Cavs could use a defensive center backing up Tristan Thompson. That role has been vacant since Chris Andersen tore his ACL in December. And they wouldn't turn away another wing defender if they found one for cheap—combo scoring forward Derrick Williams' recent 10-day signing notwithstanding.
But that's as daring as this front office should get. Don't let the incessant Kevin Love rumors convince you otherwise.
Dallas Mavericks: Swap Vets for Assets
Credit head coach Rick Carlisle for keeping the rebuilding Dallas Mavericks within a stone's throw of a playoff spot.
But selling should remain their primary deadline objective.
They don't require a major overhaul: Dirk Nowitzki is obviously going nowhere. Harrison Barnes, Seth Curry and D-League discovery Yogi Ferrell are major pieces for the present and future. Wesley Matthews is trending in the right direction and still capable of validating his $70 million deal.
But the Mavs might catch a decent offer for their win-now rentals. With championship hopefuls lacking rim protection and point guard depth, Andrew Bogut and Deron Williams should respectively be made available to the highest bidder. Devin Harris, whose contract isn't guaranteed beyond this season, is another trade candidate to watch.
As much as the Mavs may want to chase a postseason spot, this is about positioning themselves for repeat runs down the line.
Denver Nuggets: Think Ahead
It took some time for everyone to notice, but the Denver Nuggets found their star. Sophomore center Nikola Jokic has already reached building-block status, posting elite per-game marks as a starter (18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists—a line only Russell Westbrook and DeMarcus Cousins are producing).
"I don't think he is a star in the making," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, per Christopher Dempsey of the Denver Post. "He is a star. His numbers back him up."
The Nuggets don't have another luminary on their roster, but they have a slew of intriguing prospects. That 25-and-under crew should not be touched outside of a blockbuster deal now that Jusuf Nurkic has been traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, as first reported by Wojnarowski.
But the 26-and-over crowd could all be made available.
They might lose Danilo Gallinari for nothing in free agency; better to proactively move him and bring something of value back. Wilson Chandler's versatility at the forward spot has never been more coveted. Will Barton and Kenneth Faried are high-impact energy suppliers, while Jameer Nelson and Darrell Arthur have the savvy to navigate a midseason change of address.
Denver should seek two things in return: draft picks (you can never have enough) and defense. The Nuggets hemorrhage a league-worst 110.9 points per 100 possessions, which likely keeps the defensive-minded Malone up at night.
Detroit Pistons: Deal from Depth
The Detroit Pistons could throw a few hand grenades into the upcoming swap meet. Imagine a center-starved franchise suddenly having a shot to plug Andre Drummond in the middle. Or a team missing some backcourt oomph adding the explosive Reggie Jackson to the mix.
But that's not going to happen. Or, it shouldn't happen, at least.
Drummond might frustrate at times, but he's too big, too talented and too early in his development to pull the plug on. And if there was ever a time to trade Jackson, this is far from it. He's still re-establishing his stock after a knee procedure delayed his start to the season.
The Pistons can still rework parts of the roster, but they should only deal from their deepest areas. That might only mean moving Aron Baynes or Boban Marjanovic from their crowded center spot. Or collecting any type of return on Beno Udrih and/or Reggie Bullock before they reach free agency.
If Detroit feels audacious, it could field offers for Tobias Harris. With the club's second-highest-paid player now running with the second unit, he could conceivably be deemed expendable at the right price. It would likely be a forward-thinking deal, but those could be the best variety for Detroit.
Golden State Warriors: Get off the Grid
Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers has a professional duty to monitor the trade market. Even if he has no intentions of active involvement, he must keep his eyes and ears open to what's available.
That said, if I'm head coach Steve Kerr, I'm hiding all of Myers' connections to the outside world. Barricade the executive in a room with no phone, no computer, no TV and no internet access, then take comfort in the fact your world-beating roster will remain intact on the other side of the deadline.
Are there areas the Warriors could improve? Yes, if you're willing to nitpick. The second team could pack a mightier scoring punch, and there are occasional holes in the interior defense.
But if the campaign closed today, Golden State would have the best point differential ever (plus-13.3 points per game). Four of the five starters are All-Stars, and two of them are former MVPs. This is one of the most efficient, best passing offenses we've ever seen, and the defense is just back of the No. 1 spot.
Don't. Do. Anything.
Houston Rockets: Tread Lightly
The Houston Rockets have been mining personnel gold since the offseason. Marrying the coaching style of Mike D'Antoni with the offensive arsenal of James Harden—and supplementing the pair with lethal long-range shooters Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson—has produced basketball brilliance.
Even after a recent rough patch, the Rockets have a tight grip on the West's No. 3 seed and the NBA's third-best net efficiency rating. That's led to Harden's saying he likes the roster as is, per ESPN.com's Calvin Watkins. D'Antoni's cosigned the idea of standing pat.
General manager Daryl Morey has kept coy about his plans, however. He's typically active this time of year, and there are areas he could try to improve—playmaking, shooting depth, anything related to defense.
But with Harden and D'Antoni having both voiced their hopes of no alterations, Morey must maneuver carefully. This club has battled chemistry issues before, and it can ill-afford them now with the margin for error so incredibly thin in the West.
Indiana Pacers: Rework the Reserve Unit
The Indiana Pacers' best lineups have been their most frequent opening groups. The quintet of Jeff Teague, Paul George, Glen Robinson III, Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner has bashed opponents by 8.9 points per 100 possessions. Swap out Robinson for C.J. Miles, and the number climbs to 10.6.
But the Pacers run into problems once coach Nate McMillan goes to his second team.
Indy reserves surrender 38.4 points per game, the third-highest rate in the league, per HoopsStats.com. The auxiliaries' offense is built around inefficient gunners (Monta Ellis, Rodney Stuckey, Aaron Brooks) and plodding post scorers (Al Jefferson, Kevin Seraphin). Their minus-5.4 net rating is third-worst in the league.
Not surprisingly, Indiana is reportedly open for business. Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler said the Pacers are "open to moving" Ellis. Jefferson, who signed with the Pacers this summer, is already being shopped, an executive told HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy. It's hard to imagine there's an Indy sub who isn't available.
The Pacers have a chance to build something special around George and Turner. Retooling the reserve unit could go a long way toward making that happen. Indy should target rebounding bigs, sharpshooters and draft picks while assembling a better balanced bench.
Los Angeles Clippers: Diligently Search for Elusive SF
Want to know how long the Los Angeles Clippers have been looking for stability at small forward? Their past attempts to address the problem included Grant Hill, Stephen Jackson, Danny Granger, Hedo Turkoglu and Caron Butler.
It's been awhile. And it's still going.
When Doc Rivers actually uses a 3—at this point, he opts for a lot of three-guard looks—his choices are defensive specialist Luc Mbah a Moute, former draft bust Wesley Johnson, well-past-his-prime Paul Pierce and seldom-used Alan Anderson. Mbah a Moute paces the group at just 22.4 minutes a night.
If the Clippers have any hope of contending, they must unearth a better option. But they have to be smart about it.
This can't be a repeat of last year's short-sighted sacrificing a first-round pick to rent Jeff Green. If there's a way to do this cheaply—they have offered up a second-rounder for P.J. Tucker, per Stein—they need to pounce. If not, they have to hope the buyout market provides better possibilities.
Los Angeles Lakers: Further the Youth Movement
The first chapter of the Los Angeles Lakers' post-Kobe Bryant era will be defined by their youth. Between Brandon Ingram, D'Angelo Russell, Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson, the Lakers have assembled a young support base to whatever they ultimately build.
And yet, there are only six NBA rosters with an older average age than LA's 27.3, per RealGM. The Lakers have seven different players on the wrong side of 30.
Even if they want some experience to guide their green group—head coach Luke Walton is a rookie also—they don't need this much of it. Plus, sitting low in the standings increases the odds of retaining their top-three protected pick.
"Perhaps the Lakers should think less about improving the on-court product this season and more about their chances in the lottery," Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus wrote. "... The Lakers brought on Walton to build a winning culture, but the franchise may need to take one more step backward before leaping forward."
Lou Williams and Nick Young should have suitors. Both are self-sufficient, quick-strike scorers with three-point range. The Lakers must extract as much as they can get, because their other vets won't be nearly as easy to unload. Dealing someone like Luol Deng or Timofey Mozgov would have less to do with the return package than getting out from under those four-year contracts.
Memphis Grizzlies: Grab a Gunner
Welcome to the broken-record portion of the proceedings. It's trade deadline time, so that must mean the Memphis Grizzlies are on the hunt for more shooting.
That may always be a need as long as they're gritting-and-grinding their way to the postseason. But it feels bigger than normal with new coach David Fizdale at the helm. He's already worked some three-point miracles this season—Marc Gasol and JaMychal Green entered the campaign with 27 career long-range makes and already have 116 between them.
But Memphis is still just a middle-of-the-pack shooting team in volume (9.2 threes per game, tied for 17th) and efficiency (35.6 percent, tied for 17th). Mike Conley and Troy Daniels both take and make triples at a high level, but the other marksmen mostly use the long ball to supplement their other skills.
The Grizzlies shouldn't go all-out with this search—they're already out a pair of future first-round picks. But a one-trick sniper might not cost much.
Miami Heat: Monitor Everything
The Miami Heat's recent 13-game winning streak was historic and tricky; It definitely changed the direction of their season. The question is whether it should alter their deadline strategy.
It may already have.
"They were willing to listen to whatever anyone wanted to offer," an executive told Sporting News' Sean Deveney. "But those calls have changed, because now they're looking for pieces to help them as they are."
The Heat are reportedly eyeing Orlando Magic big man Serge Ibaka, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. One can assume they'd be interested in any steady scorer who becomes available.
But Miami's main directive should be keeping all options open. If there's an inexpensive player who helps the Heat climb into the seventh spot and out of Cleveland's half of the playoff bracket, then buying becomes a viable route.
However, they shouldn't sacrifice future assets or close off avenues to selling. If they could acquire a first-rounder for an impending free agent, they'd need to give it serious consideration.
Milwaukee Bucks: Sale on Centers
So much for a second-half surge.
No sooner had the Milwaukee Bucks became whole with the return of swingman Khris Middleton than they lost combo forward Jabari Parker to a torn ACL for the second time in three seasons. If the Bucks felt any pressure to make a playoff push, this injury likely relieved it. That also means it potentially opened the door to a fire sale of non-essentials.
Middleton, Parker and first-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo are clearly keepers. But the markets should be open for everyone else, especially the overcrowded center crop.
Greg Monroe's working best with the second-teamers doesn't exactly paint him as a longterm fixture. John Henson's perceived ceiling keeps creeping lower. Newcomers Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes are placeholders helping clear cap clutter.
The Bucks could have an effective deadline just by opening up more minutes for Thon Maker; accruing actual assets in the process might make them big winners.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Cut the Cord
This part of the calendar can produce earth-shattering Woj bombs, but his report citing the Minnesota Timberwolves' "actively shopping" carried the force of a misfire.
When are the Wolves not shopping their shot-challenged point guard?
Ricky Rubio's offensive limitations—career 37.1 percent shooting, 31.4 percent from three—requires a specific roster to be built around him. He shouldn't have two other non-shooters with him, as he often does in various Minnesota lineups.
Not to mention, Minny drafted Rubio's successor this summer, getting Kris Dunn with the fifth overall pick. Considering Zach LaVine also finds himself in the Wolves' backcourt of the future—though he's currently out for the season with a torn ACL—there's little reason to retain all three.
The Timberwolves would be wise to part with Rubio, and they might surprise people with what they can bring back. He's tallied the third-most assists per turnover (3.58) and has the seventh-highest defensive real plus-minus among point guards (0.74), via ESPN.com.
New Orleans Pelicans: Assistance for AD
This is the fifth season in which the New Orleans Pelicans have had Anthony Davis to build around. It's long past time they start assembling quality pieces around him.
His best NBA teammate to date is an impending free agent who could jump ship (Jrue Holiday). AD's most intriguing rookie running mate is a scoring specialist with a 39.3 field-goal percentage (Buddy Hield). New Orleans has more than $14 million owed to Omer Asik and Alexis Ajinca each of the next two seasons and rarely plays either anymore.
With Davis' favoring the 4 spot, the Pelicans seem determined to find him a new 5. They've been linked to virtually every available or potentially available center: Jahlil Okafor (via ESPN's Marc. J Spears), Nikola Vucevic (per RealGM's Keith Smith), Brook Lopez (via Wojnarowski) and Dwight Howard (per ESPN.com's Zach Lowe).
The thought of giving up yet another future first-round pick is scary but perhaps necessary given their ill-conceived spending on previous centers. New Orleans simply can't continue to struggle as it has with such a dominant force at the heart of the roster.
New York Knicks: Rebuild Around the Unicorn
The actual New York Knicks deadline may look nothing like the ideal one.
For starters, it appears highly unlikely Carmelo Anthony will waive his no-trade clause—the needed first step in a full-scale rebuild. Sources told Wojnarowski that the needling from team president Phil Jackson has only caused Anthony to dig in his heels and refuse to let Jackson determine his movement.
But remember, we're talking about what should happen. For the Knicks, that means ridding the roster of pricey veterans and resetting around a prospect collection led by Kristaps Porzingis.
"Give the bulk of the season's remaining minutes to guys like Willy Hernangomez, Mindaugas Kuzminskas and Justin Holiday," Bleacher Report's Yaron Weitzman wrote. "Collect as many assets as possible, even if they're just second-round picks. ... If the young players magically mesh and win a few games and thrust the Knicks back into playoff contention, great. If not, and they struggle to compete, then New York gets a better draft pick in a class that analysts consider to be loaded."
The Knicks have their next centerpiece in Porzingis as a 7'3" shot-blocker and floor-spacer. This team needs retooling around him, particularly the removal of ball-dominant types like Anthony, Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings.
And every effort to shed Joakim Noah's ludicrous contract should be exhausted.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Snag a Scorer
If Russell Westbrook's one-man army isn't the best show in basketball, it's certainly on a short list.
It's one thing to pile up numbers on a bad team. It's quite another to post an Oscar Robertson-esque triple-double average for a Western Conference playoff participant.
That said, it's unsettling to see how much OKC requires of Westbrook. His 41.9 usage percentage is the highest ever recorded by a qualified player. His 24 field-goal attempts per game are the most averaged in more than a decade. When he sits, OKC becomes the league's worst team by a mile.
"For us to be the best team that we can possibly be, he cannot be Superman and rescue us from everything," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said, per ESPN.com's Royce Young. "There's got to be some development and growth and improvement with a lot of these young guys."
With Enes Kanter lost to a fractured forearm, OKC could desperately use more offense and external assistance would be the more immediate boost. The Thunder should at least kick the tires on Carmelo Anthony and stay in the Nuggets' ear about swiping one of their combo forwards.
Orlando Magic: Reset...Again
Every Orlando Magic season since Dwight Howard's exit has felt like a trial run.
"The Magic have been a mess since Dwight Howard left five years ago, and their latest experiment—loading up on defensive-minded bigs—is a bust," Bleacher Report's Howard Beck wrote. "They need major changes."
The Magic have four frontcourt players making eight figures, including Jeff Green getting a cool $15 million for some reason. Their most important prospects are either playing out of position (Aaron Gordon) or blocked from a rotation spot (Mario Hezonja). They hold bottom-third efficiency rankings on both ends of the court (29th on offense, 22nd on defense).
A near-complete overhaul is in order. Don't deal Gordon, Hezonja (you'd be selling incredibly low) or Evan Fournier—unless you're blown away by an offer. Grab whatever's available for Ibaka, move either Nikola Vucevic or Bismack Biyombo and settle on a longterm strategy that won't be scrapped next season.
This isn't working, please try again.
Philadelphia 76ers: Unclog the Frontcourt
Even with mad architect Sam Hinkie out of the equation, the Philadelphia 76ers are still experiencing "The Process." Because they placed such a high value on assets, they now have to sort through the mismatching puzzle pieces and shape an actual roster.
At least it's finally obvious where the cuts need to come (up front) and where the roster is lacking (around the perimeter). Ideally, both areas would be addressed simultaneously. And despite the constant calls for movement, Philly is doing the right thing by patiently playing this out.
"We're not going to make a bad deal just to make one," Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo told SiriusXM NBA Radio over the offseason. "The reality says one probably has to go at some point—but only when the deal is right."
Whether it's Nerlens Noel, Jahlil Okafor or both, the Sixers must use their depth to find outside shooting, perimeter scoring and perhaps some playmaking. Despite the awkward setup, they haven't greatly diminished the worth of their top trade chips.
Phoenix Suns: Clear Point Guard Clutter...Again
Two—or more—point guards aren't always better than one. The Phoenix Suns are still figuring that out.
They moved a pair of floor generals at the 2015 deadline, shipping Isaiah Thomas to Boston and Goran Dragic down to Miami. In return, they landed three future first-round picks and another point guard (Brandon Knight) to share the backcourt with Eric Bledsoe.
But with the rise of sophomore shooting guard Devin Booker, Knight has been forced into a reserve role he doesn't seem at all comfortable with. If the campaign closed today, Knight would have new career lows in field-goal percentage (39.4) and three-point shooting (32.1).
The Suns can see their future in Booker and hopefully rookie bigs Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender. They should use the present to brighten their outlook.
Knight has to be available, and Bledsoe should be attainable at a steep price. Tyson Chandler, P.J. Tucker and Alex Len also belong on the market, either to bring in assets or help facilitate a blockbuster deal.
Portland Trail Blazers: Procure Defensive Protection
This season's Portland Trail Blazers have been like a straight-to-video sequel of last year's surprisingly successful squad.
Some of the elements are recognizable: The offense still follows the lead of budding backcourt stars Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, both of whom boast improved scoring averages and field-goal percentages. The defense is still a drag, running dangerously light on perimeter stoppers and paint protectors.
But everything is worse this time around. The offense dropped from elite (seventh in efficiency) to average (13th). The defense went from being disconcerting (20th) to disastrous (27th).
As a result, Portland has plummeted from the middle of the West's playoff pack to out of the postseason picture.
Assuming the Blazers aren't taking a radical approach to dealing—like using one star guard to rebuild around the other—they should focus on finding competent defenders. The weekend's addition of Jusuf Nurkic is a start, but opponents have shot 56.2 percent against him at the rim. Portland has to acquire more stoppers, ideally shedding a pricey perimeter contract in the process.
Sacramento Kings: Everyone but Boogie Can Go
The rumor mill has once again taken hold of Sacramento Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins. This, despite the fact Kings general manager Vlade Divac seemingly silenced all trade talks.
"We're not trading DeMarcus," Divac told Stein. "We hope he's here for a long time."
It's a simple, sensible stance. Say what you want about Cousins' temperament, he is supremely—and uniquely—skilled. There isn't another 6'11", 270-pounder with his handles, vision, footwork and range. And there have only been four other players to ever average at least 27 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block per game.
So, yes, you keep building around Boogie. But you also field offers for everyone else.
Ideally, the Kings would flip vets like Darren Collison, Kosta Koufos and Arron Afflalo for potential keepers. However, their stockpile of young centers—Willie Cauley-Stein, Georgios Papagiannis and Skal Labissiere were all recent first-round picks—could also help buy a retool around Cousins.
San Antonio Spurs: Do Nothing
Contrary to what head coach Gregg Popovich has said, the San Antonio Spurs are precisely where they want to be.
They have the NBA's second-best winning percentage and net efficiency rating, plus a legitimate MVP candidate in Kawhi Leonard. And yet, little is said about them, unless Pop gets political or Leonard puts his tremendous two-way development on display.
The Spurs are one of two teams with top-five efficiency marks on offense (fifth) and defense (first). Their roster is littered with willing passers and three-point snipers. They aren't the youngest or quickest team around, but rookies Dejounte Murray and Davis Bertans, plus sophomore Jonathon Simmons, are helping to change that.
Unless San Antonio wants to get younger—always a tricky proposition in the middle of a title race—there isn't a reason to get caught up in the trading frenzy. The Spurs are already positioned to get a post-deadline lift from Pau Gasol's return, and they're typically a team to monitor on the buyout market.
Toronto Raptors: Fortify the Frontcourt
The Toronto Raptors are fading fast. They're just 4-10 over their last 14 contests and have slipped to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings.
With an aging core and upcoming free-agency decisions to make on Kyle Lowry and Patrick Patterson, Toronto could be under the gun for an upgrade.
"The Raptors are in as close to a crisis condition as there can be without actually pressing that panic button," Sportsnet's Steven Loung wrote. "As such, this begs the question: Did this current incarnation of the Raptors already reach their ceiling and are now beginning the long, precipitous fall back to earth? And if so, doesn’t that mean it’s pretty much now or never to make a push with this core?"
If the Raptors are ready to go all-in, they must make a move at power forward. Patrick Patterson has had problems staying healthy, and everyone else has battled inconsistency. The silver lining is this position could be well-stocked for buyers—it's possible Paul Millsap, Serge Ibaka, Taj Gibson, Wilson Chandler and Derrick Favors could all be had.
With no outstanding draft debts—and a handful of prospects to deal without disrupting the rotation—the Raptors look ready to strike.
Utah Jazz: Stand Pat...Probably
The Utah Jazz last went to the playoffs in 2012, when the likes of Al Jefferson and Paul Millsap were leading the charge. They're finally poised to snap said postseason drought thanks to patience, player development and shrewd spending.
This probably isn't the time to change the formula. The Jazz have top-10 marks on offense (10th) and defense (third), despite so many critical players losing time to injury. They have a go-to scorer in Gordon Hayward, a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Rudy Gobert and a super deep, super smart supporting cast.
Why would Utah consider shopping? Well, Hayward and George Hill lead a group of important players headed to the open market, so proactive dealing might give the Jazz their best shot at keeping who they want. They have enough depth at point guard to sacrifice some for the continued stockpiling of assets.
Maybe they'd even move Derrick Favors and find a better shooting frontcourt partner for Gobert.
But no move seems like the right move here. The Jazz don't have many weaknesses or a great view of this group at full strength; They're no worse than a tricky playoff out if they just stand pat.
Washington Wizards: Stabilize Second Unit
The Washington Wizards are rolling, having gone an Eastern Conference-leading 26-10 since the start of December.
There are different reasons for the surge, but the primary one is this: Their starting five is really good. Together, they've outscored opponents by 10.3 points per 100 possessions, fourth-best among lineups with 250-plus minutes.
But their bench sports an anemic minus-5.1 net efficiency, the league's sixth-worst mark.
As a result, head coach Scott Brooks has had to play all of his starters at least 32 minutes a night. John Wall, less than one year removed from surgeries on both knees, is logging 36.7. Bradley Beal, who discussed a potential career-long minutes restriction, is at 34.7. That's the same workload shouldered by Marcin Gortat, who will turn 33 this month.
The Wizards need a scoring jolt and more consistent backcourt play from the second team. There should be intriguing options out there—Lou Williams might be atop the wish list—but Washington must play it safe. The perfect addition would be someone who helps now and later, like the cost-controlled Markieff Morris move last year. Washington's window extends beyond this season, so any trade should too.
All statistics accurate through games played Saturday, Feb. 11, and used courtesy of Basketball-Reference.com and NBA.com. Salary information obtained via Basketball Insiders.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @ZachBuckleyNBA.
