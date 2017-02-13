What Every Team Should Do at the NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 31

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The buildup to the NBA trade deadline typically outshines the actual event.

In less than two weeks, we'll know whether that applies to the 2017 swap season. Major names have already been run through the rumor mill, but so far only minor moves have been made.

This isn't a prognostication of what will happen between now and the Feb. 23 cutoff. Rather, it's more of an ideal guide of how the coming days should play out. This is about identifying weak spots and wish lists, not working through the oft-frigid world that is the business of basketball.

What are we recommending? Everything from fire sales to standing pat, superstar swaps to end-of-the-rotation tweaks—you know, the fun stuff that makes every deadline feel dramatic no matter how much actually gets done.