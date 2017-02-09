Miami Heat: Longest Win Streak (12 Games) for a Sub-.500 Team in NBA History
February 9, 2017
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Fact: The Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 106-88 on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to 12 games. It is the longest winning streak for a team below .500 in NBA history.
Source: @MiamiHeat
