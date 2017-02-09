    Miami HeatDownload App

    Miami Heat: Longest Win Streak (12 Games) for a Sub-.500 Team in NBA History

    Fact: The Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 106-88 on Wednesday night, extending their winning streak to 12 games. It is the longest winning streak for a team below .500 in NBA history. 

