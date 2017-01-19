Identifying the Ideal 2017 NBA Trade Deadline Target for Each Team

Every NBA team has something to aim for during trade season.

They're all seeking ways to improve their standing before the Feb. 23 deadline, though some are wishing for ping-pong balls and others are trying to win a championship.

For all the organizations that should be targeting a specific player, a handful of others must go down more unorthodox routes. Maybe their ideal target is simply the patience to play out the entire season with the current roster. Maybe they're looking for a taker who will help them offload one of their overpaid contributors.

But everyone has something to strive for.