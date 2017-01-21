Lakers Keeping Top-3 Protected Pick Must Be More Important Than Wins

Harry How/Getty Images

Eric Pincus LA Lakers Lead Writer

LOS ANGELES — Staples Center rang out with an unfamiliar sound of a unified crowd cheering on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

"We want tacos," screamed the fans in unison.

Even guard Nick Young got in on the chant, cheering from the sideline, as the Los Angeles Lakers' bench finished off the Indiana Pacers, 108-96.

The home crowd was happy and the locker room was buzzing. But is winning games really what's best for the Lakers? What if one or two midseason wins costs the Lakers not one but two first round picks?

As currently constructed, the Lakers have a long way to go before they are a contender. Take the taco giveaway, a long-standing tradition at Lakers games, for example: Fans are only rewarded when the team not only wins but holds their opponents to under 100 points.

According to NBA.com, the Lakers have one of the worst defensive ratings in the league, so it's no surprise that the franchise rarely holds teams below the taco threshold.

Friday represented just the fourth time this season in 27 tries.

The Lakers now have 11 victories at home and 16 on the season, just one short of last year's total. Coach Luke Walton was happier about how the Lakers won than the win itself:

"If Lou Williams went for 57 and we ran nothing but high pick and rolls all night long and we out-scored them 120 to 119, that type of win doesn't really mean that much to me," Walton said.

"Because we got a win by playing our tails off on defense ... that means that we're playing the right way."

Williams did lead the Lakers with 27 points, but the night wasn't about the team's 30-year-old scorer. It was all about the Lakers holding the Pacers below their season average of 105.5 points a night.

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

"[Indiana] only scored eight points in our paint in the second half, which for us is a near miracle," Walton said. "This is the standard for how we compete."

With only 35 games left to play, the Lakers are at a crucial juncture, one that could determine the team's fortune for the next handful of years.

"It's important because it's good for the spirit," Walton said, but later added, "We don't have a superstar that's going to put us on his back and carry us to wins."

No, the Lakers do not have a superstar, and NBA championships are rarely won without at least one elite player.

With every victory, the Lakers may be reducing the odds they'll land their next transcendent talent.

On Thursday, the NBA and the NBPA signed off on the league's new collective bargaining agreement, bringing labor peace for the foreseeable future. The new deal includes financial incentives to encourage the league's top stars to spend at least a decade with their original team.

"Guys are going to get paid a lot more money and you have a better opportunity to keep your own free agents. It leads to smaller markets having an opportunity to do that if they’re willing to pay the money," Pacers president Larry Bird recently told the Indiana Star.

"You have the opportunity to pay them a little bit more and give them an extra year and be able to keep them and sign them up earlier."

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Helping the smaller markets takes away an advantage the Lakers have in Los Angeles. For instance, Paul George can hit free agency in July of 2018, but if the Pacers can pay him over $50 million more than the Lakers, he's likely to stay in Indiana.

Would the Memphis Grizzlies have traded Pau Gasol to the Lakers in 2008 if they didn't fear he would leave them in free agency? Now Memphis is responsible for giving out the largest contract in NBA history to guard Mike Conley, a stunning $152.6 million doled out this past summer.

The financial landscape of the NBA has changed significantly from a decade ago. Finding future stars in the draft has become paramount.

While the Lakers are well-positioned to keep homegrown talents like Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram long-term—should they blossom into elite stars,—what if the player the Lakers need to contend isn't yet on the roster? The 2017 NBA draft may be the solution.

But only if the Lakers have a pick.

DraftExpress.com ranks point guards Markelle Fultz (Washington), Lonzo Ball (UCLA) and Dennis Smith (N.C. State) as the best of the class. Other potential standouts include forwards Josh Jackson (Kansas), Jayson Tatum (Duke) Jonathan Isaac (Florida State) and Kentucky guards De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk.

The ill-fated 2012 Steve Nash trade with the Phoenix Suns still dogs L.A., costing the Lakers four draft picks for a player who spent almost his entire tenure on the injured list before retiring.

None of the three players chosen with those traded picks (Nemanja Nedovic, Alex Oriakhi and Jonny O'Bryant) are in the NBA. But it's the fourth and final selection—now owned by the Philadelphia 76ers—that may significantly hurt the Lakers.

Additionally, L.A. owes the Orlando Magic a 2019 first-round pick for Dwight Howard, but that selection is tied to the Lakers' obligation to the Sixers. (i.e. If the Lakers land a top-three selection in 2017, they'll also keep their 2019 first, owing instead a pair of second-rounders to the Magic.)

The results of the 2017 draft lottery will determine if the Lakers lose not one but two of their next three first-round picks: If they are successful in the lottery, they will send their 2018 first to Philadelphia, unprotected. The tab for Nash will not go uncollected.

Thus, the temptation may be to chase the eighth-place Denver Nuggets (17-24), who are only four games ahead in the Western Conference standings. Conversely, the Lakers are currently fifth in the lottery standings but just one game behind the 29th-place Miami Heat (13-30).

That's not to suggest Walton or the players should intentionally lose games—they've done a "successful" job without trying of late—but the focus should shift even further to the development of the team's young players like Ivica Zubac.

Taken with the 32nd pick in 2016, Zubac exploded for 11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks during only his third run of extended minutes this season on Tuesday in a loss to the Nuggets.

With the February 23 trade deadline nearing, perhaps the Lakers should think less about improving the on-court product this season but their chances in the lottery. Wouldn't scorers like Nick Young and Williams interest playoff teams looking to boost their offense?

The Lakers brought on Walton to build a winning culture but the franchise may need to take one more step backward before leaping forward.

Ingram, the team's youngest player, shared some familiar wisdom after a strong performance against Indiana' George on Friday.

"I think [winning is] important but it's more important to us to get better each and every game, it's a long process and every time we step on the court we just want to compete and live with the results," Ingram said. "It's part of the process."

That sounds like the mantra of Joel Embiid, who is helping the 76ers emerge as a competitive franchise after a more-pronounced drought than the Lakers.

The Lakers need to trust their own process.

Lakers Insider Notebook

Russell Hurt Again

Just a minute and 12 seconds into Friday's game against the Pacers, D'Angelo Russell suffered a knee injury. The second-year guard did not return, and he'll undergo an MRI on Saturday to confirm what the Lakers are calling a "mild MCL sprain in his right knee."

"Just a little pain, [an] awkward position that I fell in caused a little pain but I'm alright," Russell said. "It's just sore."

Russell also strained his right calf.

Earlier in the season, Russell sat out a dozen games with pain in his left knee.

On Friday, veteran Jose Calderon took Russell's spot in the Lakers' rotation. Meanwhile, Nick Young left the game briefly after hyperextending his left knee in the second quarter but returned after the halftime break.

"It was just more a scare than anything. My adrenaline was going and I just felt like I had to get back out there," Young said. "It's a little sore but this win made it feel much better."

Al Jefferson Too Much for Zubac

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

After Zubac's breakout game against the Nuggets, the rookie center drew a difficult matchup against Pacers reserve center Al Jefferson.

The veteran scored 20 points during his 11 first-half minutes, primarily against Zubac.

"I knew they were going to post him up every possession because I'm a rookie and I don't have much experience and he's a really great post player," Zubac said. "I was just trying to somehow defend him, make him shoot over my hand but it's really hard because he uses a lot of fakes."

Walton consequently went to Timofey Mozgov in the second half against Jefferson.

"I think it's good for young guys to get busted up a little bit. Al's been doing that to people for a long time," Walton said. "[Zubac] actually had a couple of good defensive possessions on him, Al just scored [anyway]. We figured Timo was our best matchup for him."

Jefferson didn't score in the second half against Mozgov; Zubac finished with four points in six-and-a-half minutes.

"Al's hard to guard especially for guys who have never played against him before," Mozgov said.

Jefferson, now 32 years old, was named to the All-NBA Third Team in 2014.

"I watched a lot of his moves when I was younger, I really like him so I'm looking at his game and trying to see what can I add to mine," Zubac said.

"I think next time I'll be better against him."

Nance Readying for Return

Harry How/Getty Images

Larry Nance Jr. has been cleared to practice on Saturday after sitting out a month with a bone bruise in his left knee. The second-year forward was injured on December 20 during a loss to the Charlotte Hornets and will play limited minutes on Sunday when the Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks.

Nance was a crucial part of the Lakers' bench unit that played well early in the season before injuries forced Walton to adjust his rotation. Thomas Robinson benefitted from court time with Nance absent, though those minutes have recently gone to a reserve frontcourt of Tarik Black and Zubac.

Starting small forward Deng has also filled in at the four. but the veteran has missed the last two games with a wrist injury.

Minutes will be a premium as Walton works to reintegrate Nance into the rotation, but the Lakers will benefit from his athleticism, defense and basketball intelligence.

All quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Stats accurate as of Jan. 20. Email Eric Pincus at eric.pincus@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter @EricPincus.