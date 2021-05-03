2021 NFL Draft Grades for Every Team

31 of 32

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Considering that Tennessee Titans 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson is already off the roster, I expected the Titans to take a more conservative approach in the first round this year.

Nope.

Tennessee is making a pretty large gamble on cornerback Caleb Farley, whose injury history is a concern. He also opted out in 2020, so there's some murkiness about his durability. That said, the Virginia Tech product is 6'2" and 207 pounds with sub-4.4 speed, which makes him a major outlier at that position. He also intercepted four passes and allowed completions on only 36 percent of the passes thrown his way in 2019, per PFF.



If he lives up to that in the NFL, he'll be a steal 22nd overall. And since he addresses a need, I'm OK with the risk.

That said, it was shocking that the Titans didn't get in on receiver action until reaching for our 262nd-rated player, Dez Fitzpatrick, early on Day 3. And they essentially replaced the Wilson pick in Round 3, but I think Jalen Mayfield would have been a safer O-line pick than Dillon Radunz.

Overall, they did at least load up on depth in the first four rounds, and they got a good deals for their second cornerback draftee, third-round Washington product Elijah Molden, as well as fourth-round edge Rashad Weaver.

It was a mixed bag that has a higher variance than most classes.

Overall Grade: B+