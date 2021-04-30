Ronnie Perkins NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New England Patriots Edge

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'2 1/2"

WEIGHT: 253



POSITIVES

—Good combination of athleticism and bend, despite his lighter frame.

—Play recognition is a premium trait, allowing him to beat blocks that he physically should lose more often.

—In third down situations as a true pass-rusher, he has a quality get-off.

—Consistent enough as a tackler to play as a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL.

—Has a knack for making plays on stunts and blitzes rather than pure four-man rushes.

—Very similar to the profile of linebacker-edge defender hybrid Uchenna Nwosu (2018 second-rounder) coming out of USC.

NEGATIVES

—Size will be an issue in certain situations, such as getting washed down on down blocks.

—Needs to develop a quality inside counter to his pass-rushing game, as he typically overplays as an outside rusher.

—Does not transition speed into power as a pass-rusher.

—Foot speed is good, but not elite, for a player of his size.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2020 STATISTICS

23 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks

NOTES

—The highly recruited prospect out of St. Louis made an immediate impact as a true freshman and recorded 98 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 32 college football games over three years.

—Perkins failed a drug test before the 2019 season’s Peach Bowl, which cost him a bowl appearance and games in 2020, but it was later appealed and overturned.

OVERALL

Ronnie Perkins is an undersized, but speedy, pass-rusher who has the potential to make an immediate impact as a pass-rushing specialist off of the bench while he hopefully develops into either a starting 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker.

He needs to have a more well-rounded approach to pass-rushing, including developing a strong inside counter, but he has good, but not elite, tools to build around at the position. Adding to his frame would benefit him at the professional level, but it may not be necessary if he is slated to play as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

GRADE: 7.61/10 (Round 2)

OVERALL RANK: 75/300

POSITION RANK: EDGE11

PRO COMPARISON: Uchenna Nwosu

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

