Jalen Mayfield NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons OT

Paul Sancya/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'5 1/4"

WEIGHT: 326



POSITIVES

—Doesn’t turn 21 years old until May

—Solid athletic ability with the burst and movement skills to locate and fit targets as a puller around the edge

—Flashes overwhelming power at the point of attack in the run game on kick-out and down blocks

—Has a gallop technique to shorten space on double teams with the mobility and bend to locate the hip and knock over defensive tackles

—Provides a physical presence in pass protection when uncovered to thump and cave in adjacent defenders

NEGATIVES

—Messy footwork and limited range in pass protection; consistently misses his set points to over or underset variously aligned pass rushers

—Turns his hips too early in pass protection and creates a soft inside shoulder, leaving him prone to inside counters

—Shows stiffness and marginal lateral quickness to redirect against shifty pass rushers

—Bad habit of dropping his outside foot and leaning into contact when attempting to widen rushers past the QB’s drop, creating short corners

Video Play Button Videos you might like

—Struggles to maintain levels with the guard to effectively cover up and pass off basic stunts

—Oftentimes is wide, late and high with his hand placement, allowing rushers into his chest without the leverage to drop his hips and anchor against power

2020 STATISTICS

—Two starts in Michigan’s shortened six game season

NOTES

—18 career game appearances with 15 starts (three appearances at left tackle during freshman year)

OVERALL

Mayfield is a young and inexperienced player with an intriguing blend of size, power and competitive toughness that can serve as a foundation for development as a pro. He is capable of generating easy movement as a run blocker in man and gap concepts while having the movement skills to pull and lead around the edge effectively.

He also provides a physical presence in pass protection and finishes consistently with a nasty demeanor. He likely needs an overhaul from the ground up starting with finding a consistent stance and then correcting bad habits with his footwork and use of hands so he doesn’t get picked apart early on as a pro, especially in pass protection.

Mayfield needs to go to a situation with an OL coach who is a known developer of talent with a veteran OL room around him so he can have help while he improves his technique, fundamentals and can grow into his body. There are starter-level traits there, but the bad habits and poor technique will be a ripe target for opponents who will negatively impact game plans against above-average or better competition if he’s thrown into the lineup too early.

GRADE: 7.2/10 (Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 139/300

POSITION RANK: IOL18

PRO COMPARISON: Cyrus Kouandjio

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

