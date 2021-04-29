    Jamin Davis NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Washington Football Team LB

    Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis (44) leaps over Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak, bottom, during the first half an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
    L.G. Patterson/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'3 ½"

    WEIGHT: 234

       

    POSITIVES

    —Has a long tackling range.

    —Rare athlete at the linebacker position, especially considering how green he is.

    —Attacks pullers with violence that is hard to find in college football.

    —As an apex player, has great stack and shed ability.

    —Possesses quick hands to beat blocks vertically.

    —Has quality bend on stunts and blitzes.


    NEGATIVES

    —Only a one-year starter for Kentucky.

    —Thuds offensive linemen but rarely gets knockback.

    —Poor tackling angles so can lose players outside of the tackle box.

    —At times can be slow to trigger on plays.

    —Too many false steps on his run-pass reads.

       

    2020 STATISTICS

    102 TKL, 4 TFL, 1.5 SK, 3 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FF, 1 T

       

    NOTES

    —Father played college football for Bethune-Cookman, a current FCS program.

    —Brother is playing for Mount Union, a title-contending Division III program in Ohio.

    —Declared for the NFL draft with a year of eligibility remaining.

      

       
    OVERALL

    At 234 pounds with a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, Jamin Davis has rare foot speed at the linebacker position that makes him a highly sought-after developmental player. Despite only starting one game for Kentucky over 2017-2019 (including a redshirt season), Davis has quickly developed into a difference-maker with the arrow on his career trajectory pointing up.

    He is still raw, and he may take a year or two to be comfortable enough to trigger with consistency at the NFL level, but his upside is one of a Pro Bowl-caliber Will or Mike linebacker who already has experience playing in two-linebacker sets in the SEC.

       

    GRADE: 7.73/10 (Round 2)

    OVERALL RANK: 56/300

    POSITION RANKLB6

    PRO COMPARISON: Alex Anzalone

       

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

