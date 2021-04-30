Rondale Moore NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals WR

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

HEIGHT: 5'7"

WEIGHT: 181

POSITIVES

—Explosive athlete at the WR position. Can get to max speed in a hurry and make defenses pay if they're slow to react.

—Very good quickness and makes defenders miss in tight spaces; combines it with very good burst to run through arm tackles in the run game and after making the catch.

—Excellent lower-body and core strength. Shows great balance while cutting and also through contact. Low center of gravity allows him to maintain course on his routes and bounce off tacklers.

—Productive and can generate explosive plays in many different roles. Able to take jet sweeps, run concepts, screens and short throws the distance while also able to genuinely run intermediate and deeper routes from the slot position.

—Limited route tree but above-average overall route-runner. Shows good feel for space from the slot and has foot speed, quickness and balance to run shorter routes from the slot. Dynamic on intermediate and vertical routes because of his speed and explosiveness.

—Above-average overall hands, comfortable snatching away from his body.

—Has returner ability.

NEGATIVES

—Below-average height.

—Has injury and durability issues in college and, given his size, will likely be an issue at the NFL level.

—Will have a limited route tree, not because of ability, but because of size. Will need continued work on details of route running, especially on more nuanced, shorter routes.

—Lack of size can limit his ability to make contested catches and overall catching range. Also has a few concentration drops on film.

2020 STATISTICS

3 G, 35 rec., 270 yards, 7.7 avg., 6 att., 32 yards, 1 TD

NOTES

—2018 All-American

—2018 Big Ten WR of the Year

—2018 Paul Hornung Award

OVERALL

Rondale Moore is an undersized and explosive WR who can be utilized as a weapon across the formation. Moore is an excellent athlete and wins with his explosiveness, play strength, balance and very good change-of-direction ability. Moore primarily gained his production through designed plays like jet sweeps and screens that were meant to take advantage of his ability to consistently create explosive gains with the ball in his hands, but he did show competency on the downfield routes he was asked to run from the slot position, showing natural feel for space and adequate hands to catch away from his body. He will need to keep refining his route-running tree, as he is still raw in this area, especially on more nuanced shorter and intermediate routes that he will be asked to run at the NFL level.

Moore's size, polish and durability are the main causes for concern, as he missed good chunks of the 2019 and 2020 seasons because of injuries, and while he is compactly built and strong, his 5'7" height will always be a detriment.

Overall, Moore would be best on a team as a luxury type player with other offensive pieces to take a majority of touches and carries, which would allow Moore ease into the NFL and work on more details of the WR position while gaining touches on more gadget-type plays initially and also save some wear and tear on his body.

GRADE: 7.9/10 (Round 2)

OVERALL RANK: 38/300

POSITION RANK: WR7

PRO COMPARISON: Golden Tate

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice