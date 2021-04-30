Tre McKitty NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers TE

John Raoux/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'4 1/4"

WEIGHT: 246



POSITIVES

— Has strong hands and above-average length and will flash some pop in the run game.

— Flashes good play strength with the ball in his hands. Hard for defenders to bring down. Plays with adequate toughness.

— Adequate overall athlete. Plays light on his feet with the ball in his hands.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average in the pass game. Aimless as a route-runner and lacks the ability to consistently uncover vs. man coverage.

— Has flashes but is inconsistent on his technique and ability to bend when blocking. Will end up on the ground and better edge players gave him consistent issues.

2020 STATISTICS

4 G, 6 rec., 108 yards, 18.0 avg., 1 TD

NOTES

— Transferred from Florida State in 2020.

OVERALL

Tre' McKitty's above-average build and length, paired with his adequate overall athleticism and toughness, will give him a chance to stick with a roster as a special teams player and developmental backup Y&F TE. McKitty will show some pop and flashes in the run game, but he lacks enough technique and bend to consistently sustain. He plays with toughness that can give him a path as a backup, but his lack of a true dominant trait may hinder his room for growth.

GRADE: 6.3/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 277/300

POSITION RANK: TE13

PRO COMPARISON: J.P. Holtz

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice