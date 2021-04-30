    Tre McKitty NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers TE

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentMay 1, 2021

    Georgia tight end Tre' McKitty runs a pattern during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'4 1/4"

    WEIGHT: 246


    POSITIVES

    — Has strong hands and above-average length and will flash some pop in the run game.

    — Flashes good play strength with the ball in his hands. Hard for defenders to bring down. Plays with adequate toughness.

    — Adequate overall athlete. Plays light on his feet with the ball in his hands.

           

    NEGATIVES

    — Below-average in the pass game. Aimless as a route-runner and lacks the ability to consistently uncover vs. man coverage. 

    — Has flashes but is inconsistent on his technique and ability to bend when blocking. Will end up on the ground and better edge players gave him consistent issues. 

     

    2020 STATISTICS

    4 G, 6 rec., 108 yards, 18.0 avg., 1 TD

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    NOTES

    — Transferred from Florida State in 2020.

          

    OVERALL

    Tre' McKitty's above-average build and length, paired with his adequate overall athleticism and toughness, will give him a chance to stick with a roster as a special teams player and developmental backup Y&F TE. McKitty will show some pop and flashes in the run game, but he lacks enough technique and bend to consistently sustain. He plays with toughness that can give him a path as a backup, but his lack of a true dominant trait may hinder his room for growth. 

    GRADE: 6.3/10 (Round 7)

    OVERALL RANK277/300

    POSITION RANK: TE13

    PRO COMPARISON: J.P. Holtz 

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice

