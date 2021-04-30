Ernest Jones NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams LB

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'1 1/2"

WEIGHT: 230



POSITIVES

—Plays longer than his measurables.

—Very smart player who has played a lot of football.

—Always around the football, leading to his tackle totals.

NEGATIVES

—Only decent athleticism for an NFL linebacker prospect.

—Change of direction is an issue on film.

—Coverage issues, which are coupled with his change-of-direction issues, could limit his playing time.

2020 STATISTICS

86 TKL, 5 TFL, 1 SK, 1 FR, 1 FF

NOTES

—Was an all-state linebacker in Georgia as a senior.

—Turned down scholarship offers to the likes of Auburn, Florida and LSU.

—Two-year starter who declared with a year of eligibility remaining.

OVERALL

Ernest Jones must learn how to play better coverage in the NFL to consistently see the field on defense, but he should be able to contribute on special teams early on in his career.

He is a clearly bright player with a high football IQ who is always around the ball, but he has no singular trait that causes mismatch issues for an offense. Between his lack of a trump card and the fact that he's a little stiff, Jones will likely have to fight for a roster spot in camp.

GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 251/300

POSITION RANK: LB22

PRO COMPARISON: Cameron Smith

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

