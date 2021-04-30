Aaron Banks NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers OL

Brian Blanco/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'5 ⅜"

WEIGHT: 325

POSITIVES

—Massive, wide build with plenty of girth

—Light, quick feet with the ability to climb, lead and latch on smaller targets effectively when uncovered and as a lead blocker around the edge

—Gets his second step in the ground very quickly to play on the plus side of the line of scrimmage consistently

—Excels on Deuce/Ace blocks to cover up, displace and overtake the first level before timely releasing to pick up and intersect linebackers

—Stout anchor with the size and play strength to engulf rushers, root his feet and set a firm pocket

—Can pass off and pick up basic two-man stunts and provide a punishing presence when uncovered

—Finishes with consistent physicality and effort to string out blocks and stay in the fight through the whistle

NEGATIVES

—Inconsistent eyes and a tick late recognizing complex line games, stunts and delayed blitzes

—Below-average hand placement that allows quicker, skilled defenders to evade and slip around his latch

—Tends to play high with an exposed chest that can result in getting knocked back on heels at the point of attack

2020 STATISTICS

—12 starts

—Filled in at left tackle for a few series in Week 3 against Florida State

NOTES

—31 career starts (consecutive)

—Invited and participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl

—Has seen time at left tackle and right guard in addition to his primary spot at left guard

—Recruited to Notre Dame by former O-line coach Harry Hiestand

—His weight was 338 at the Senior Bowl and has reportedly fluctuated between 344 and 315 since high school

—Had surgery in the spring of 2020 to repair a fractured foot

OVERALL

Banks is a two-and-a-half-year starter at left guard with experience either practicing or playing at every position but center, including left tackle snaps in 2020 against Florida State. Banks has an enormous build with light, quick feet and the core strength to root his feet and hold the point consistently. He sets a firm anchor and can move in space surprisingly effectively while being well-versed in gap and zone concepts as a run-blocker.

His pad level and use of hands are inconsistent, oftentimes resulting in easy access to his frame and an inability to establish full control on defenders, instead winning with sheer size, girth, strength and effort more often than not. This leads to struggles with quick post-snap movement and skilled defenders being able to work around him and win half-man leverage too easily.

Banks was able to wall off his edges enough of the time to remain an asset, but he is vulnerable to more glaring losses in the NFL barring some fine-tuning to his use of leverage and hands.

GRADE: 7.6/10 (Round 3)

OVERALL RANK: 80/300

POSITION RANK: IOL9

PRO COMPARISON: Quinton Spain

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

