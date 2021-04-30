    Osa Odighizuwa NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys DL

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion, right, is tackled by UCLA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'1 5/8"

    WEIGHT: 282


    POSITIVES

    —Despite his size, played both under tackle and nose tackle snaps for UCLA.

    —Quality pass-rusher, the trait scouts will hang their hats on.

    —Has the athleticism to hold the edge on outside stunts, which has varying value depending on defensive schemes.

    —Good arm extension allows him to make plays in the run game.

    —May be able to get on the field on base downs as a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive end against heavier personnel offenses.

    —Relies on a well-developed swipe move to displace hands of offensive linemen.


    NEGATIVES

    —Playing weight could be a severe issue early on in his career.

    —Pac-12 offensive linemen provided poor film of Odighizuwa handling double team blocks at the college level.

    —Holding the point of attack in the run game should be the best-case scenario for him in the NFL.

    —Loses balance often for an athlete of his caliber.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like



    2020 STATISTICS

    30 TKL, 6 TFL, 4 SK, 1 PBU


    NOTES

    —Brother of Owa Odighizuwa, a former third-round pick defensive end who also played for UCLA.

    —Had a 91-0 record as a wrestler in his final two years of high school in Oregon's largest classification.

    —Has another brother who wrestled for Oregon State.


    OVERALL

    Osa Odighizuwa is an undersized, pass-rushing defensive tackle with a wrestling background that translates to the field. As long as he is playing around 280 pounds, he will have trouble handling NFL double teams, but he has the versatility to potentially play defensive end beyond shooting gaps from a 3-technique position. Odighizuwa and Louisiana Tech's Milton Williams will join Aaron Donald among the very few data points that NFL teams have for 280-pound defensive tackles and how they translate from the college game.

    GRADE: 7.3/10 (Round 3-4)

    OVERALL RANK120/300

    POSITION RANKDL11

    PRO COMPARISON: Denico Autry

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

    Related

      Osa Odighizuwa Scouting Report

      Osa Odighizuwa Scouting Report
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Osa Odighizuwa Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Levi Onwuzurike After Being Drafted by Lions: 'I Like F--king People Up'

      Levi Onwuzurike After Being Drafted by Lions: 'I Like F--king People Up'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Levi Onwuzurike After Being Drafted by Lions: 'I Like F--king People Up'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Kelvin Joseph Scouting Report

      Kelvin Joseph Scouting Report
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Kelvin Joseph Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Day 2 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      We're grading each pick as they come in. Tap to see how your team is drafting 👉

      Day 2 Grades for Every Pick 🔠
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Day 2 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report