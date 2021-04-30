Osa Odighizuwa NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys DL

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'1 5/8"

WEIGHT: 282



POSITIVES

—Despite his size, played both under tackle and nose tackle snaps for UCLA.

—Quality pass-rusher, the trait scouts will hang their hats on.

—Has the athleticism to hold the edge on outside stunts, which has varying value depending on defensive schemes.

—Good arm extension allows him to make plays in the run game.

—May be able to get on the field on base downs as a 4-3 or 3-4 defensive end against heavier personnel offenses.

—Relies on a well-developed swipe move to displace hands of offensive linemen.



NEGATIVES

—Playing weight could be a severe issue early on in his career.

—Pac-12 offensive linemen provided poor film of Odighizuwa handling double team blocks at the college level.

—Holding the point of attack in the run game should be the best-case scenario for him in the NFL.

—Loses balance often for an athlete of his caliber.

Video Play Button Videos you might like





2020 STATISTICS

30 TKL, 6 TFL, 4 SK, 1 PBU



NOTES

—Brother of Owa Odighizuwa, a former third-round pick defensive end who also played for UCLA.

—Had a 91-0 record as a wrestler in his final two years of high school in Oregon's largest classification.

—Has another brother who wrestled for Oregon State.



OVERALL

Osa Odighizuwa is an undersized, pass-rushing defensive tackle with a wrestling background that translates to the field. As long as he is playing around 280 pounds, he will have trouble handling NFL double teams, but he has the versatility to potentially play defensive end beyond shooting gaps from a 3-technique position. Odighizuwa and Louisiana Tech's Milton Williams will join Aaron Donald among the very few data points that NFL teams have for 280-pound defensive tackles and how they translate from the college game.

GRADE: 7.3/10 (Round 3-4)

OVERALL RANK: 120/300

POSITION RANK: DL11

PRO COMPARISON: Denico Autry

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

