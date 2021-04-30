    Milton Williams NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles DL

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Texas running back Keaontay Ingram (26) is up ended by Louisiana Tech safety L'Jarius Sneed (1) and defensive end Milton Williams (97) on a run during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'3"

    WEIGHT: 284


    POSITIVES

    —For a smaller defensive tackle, holds the point of attack well when singled.

    —Very much a stack-and-shed run defender.

    —Two-gapping potential is possible as a head-up 4-technique end.

    —Gifted athlete who can transition speed in space to power through an offensive lineman.

    —Strong upper body goes hand-in-hand with how he plays run defense.

    —Solid bend when given the opportunity to shoot gaps in four-down looks.


    NEGATIVES

    —Played in a non-traditional (from an NFL perspective) defense that makes it hard to film what translates to the NFL game on a down-to-down basis.

    —Does not hold well at the point of attack on double team blocks, which may force him into 3-technique roles in the NFL, which is typically where a team’s best defensive tackle plays.

    —Struggles at times to disengage from blocks.

    —Plays at about 20 to 25 pounds lighter than the typical starting 3-technique defensive tackle in the NFL.


    2020 STATISTICS

    Video Play Button
    45 TKL, 10 TFL, 4.5 SK, 1 FR


    NOTES

    —Gained 50 pounds between his senior year of high school and his pro day.

    —Is steadily gaining “good weight” over his career.

    —Saw relatively no playing time before 2019, but he made 19 TFLs and 10 sacks over the last two seasons before declaring a year early for the 2021 NFL draft.


    OVERALL

    Milton Williams’ frame is light, but not small, which comes with the double-edged sword of assuming a player will consistently progress or evaluating him off of who he was on film in just 2020. Williams is a freak athlete on paper who transitioned that athleticism to Conference USA production in college, but he may take a year or two in an NFL system to manage the jump in competition while continuing his physical growth.

    His upside as a penetrator and as a pass-rusher is what is writing the check for his first NFL payday, but his development in his first three years is going to set the tone for what type of a career he is going to have.

    GRADE: 7.63/10 (Round 3)

    OVERALL RANK72/300

    POSITION RANK: DL6

    PRO COMPARISON: Denico Autry

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

