Spencer Brown NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills OT

HEIGHT: 6'8 1/4"

WEIGHT: 311



POSITIVES

—Rare blend of size and athletic ability

—Glides in his movements around the field and is incredibly nimble and mobile for being 6’8”

—Brings his hard hat to the field on a consistent level with a rugged, physical playing style

—Flashes immense power and torque to ragdoll the opponent

—Workshops and incorporates a variety of hand techniques (flash, snatch, Hamilton) to disrupt a rusher’s timing and win back leverage



NEGATIVES

—Extremely raw and inconsistent with his footwork, pad level and overall technique

—Needs major work on staying disciplined in his set and finding consistent landmarks to not drift and over/underset against rushers who can set up their moves with hesitations and stutters

—Erratic pad level and footwork leads to badly missed aiming points in the run game, easy access to his frame and susceptibility of routinely missing his target and falling off of blocks

—Has a bad habit of bending at the waist, leaning and dipping his head on contact

—Vulnerable to whiffing and giving up quick penetration against post-snap movement and gap exchanges across his face

2020 STATISTICS

—Seasons was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic

NOTES

—Invited and participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl, where he showed some needed tweaks to his stance and technique

—33 career game appearances with 32 starts at right tackle

—Was on Bruce Feldman’s ‘Freak List’ for a 500-pound bench press and 600-pound squat

—Turned down the opportunity to transfer and play in 2020 out of loyalty to his coach and teammates

—After his season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he trained at Sanford Power in Irvine, California, under Eric Renaghan and did position-specific training with former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley

—Arrived on Northern Iowa’s campus as a 225 pound tight end before redshirting as a freshman and switching to the O-line

—Multisport star in high school who was first-team all state in football as a senior at tight end and defensive line plus all-conference in basketball and baseball

—Grew up in Iowa in a town of 1,400 people working on his father’s 100-acre farm with his brother

OVERALL

Brown turned 23 years old in February and is a 32 game starter at right tackle who turned down the opportunity to transfer once Northern Iowa’s 2020 season was cancelled out of loyalty to his coaches and teammates, immediately beginning to train in California for the draft process. Brown boasts a towering frame, lean build and carries his weight well, so it is easy to envision another 10-15 pounds being added without reservation.

Brown is a wild stallion and a bit of an enigma on the field with a concerningly high number of glaring losses against subpar competition because of poor technique contrasted with easy to see ‘dancing bear’ movement skills and power that result in tantalizing flashes of dominance.

While he will likely need a season or two before he becomes a dependable starter, his unique physical traits and lunch pail mentality are a great foundation for a developmental type of player with an enticingly high ceiling.

GRADE: 7.5/10 (Potential NFL starter, 3rd round)

OVERALL RANK: 94/300

POSITION RANK: OT13

PRO COMPARISON: Gabe Carimi

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

