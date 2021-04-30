Elijah Molden NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans CB

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'9 1/2"

WEIGHT: 192



POSITIVES:

— Smart player with great read and reaction skills.

— Has quick feet, bursts well out of breaks.

— Good vision and awareness in zone coverage.

— Good enough man skills to play all types of receivers.

— Shows toughness close to the line of scrimmage.



NEGATIVES:

— Light in the saddle and has limited length.

— Wrap tackler who can get shrugged off more than you would like

— Although he had adequate speed, he is a bit quicker than he is fast.

2020 STATISTICS:

4 Games: 26 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU



NOTES:

— Father is Alex Molden, No. 11 pick, 1996 NFL draft (Saints).

OVERALL:

Molden is a versatile player with excellent football IQ. He has the skills to play in deep coverage as well as blitz close to the line of scrimmage. Though not blazing, he does possess good speed and quickness. With size being his biggest limitation, he can struggle at times in the run game with missed tackles, especially from the deep safety spot. When playing in the slot, Molden looks most natural. He is able to show off his short area quickness and use his quick processing to decipher run or pass. Molden is one of the best slot players in the draft, if not the best. Look for him to add his versatility to a defense, making a big impact.

GRADE: 7.8/10 (potential NFL starter, Round 2)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

OVERALL RANK: 50/300

POSITION RANK: CB6

PRO COMPARISON: Julian Love 70% / Budda Baker 30%

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

