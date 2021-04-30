    Dillon Radunz NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans OT

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz blocks against Central Arkansas in the second quarter an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    HEIGHT: 6'5¾"

    WEIGHT: 301

          

    POSITIVES

    —Smooth, balanced 45-degree pass set with the mobility and range to get to his spot and mirror rushers up the arc

    —Does a nice job locating and knocking the hip of defensive tackles over on double-teams

    —Quick out of his stance to work laterally as a puller and on the backside to cover up the adjacent gap

    —Aggressive and consistent finisher; irritates defenders and doesn’t back down from retaliation

    —Actively identifies, communicates and processes information pre-snap to help his linemates diagnose protection responsibilities

         

    NEGATIVES

    —Lacks the necessary posterior strength and sand to anchor against high-level power-rushers

    —Poor play strength with minimal explosiveness in his hips at the point of attack

    —Consistently stopped in his tracks, stood up and knocked back on most big-on-big (BOB) man-blocking situations (down blocks and at the second level)

    —Has some ugly whiffs that result in quick wins for ends on hinge and kick-out blocks that are a result of leaning into contact with late hands and high pad level

    2020 STATISTICS

    —One start in the team's October showcase game against Central Arkansas before declaring for the draft

         

    NOTES

    —32 consecutive and career starts at left tackle

    —Recruited to NDSU as a defensive lineman and weighed 265 pounds when he arrived in 2016

    —Participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl and named the best overall practice player of the week

    —Training at Sanford Power in Irvine, California, with Joe Staley to prepare for his pro career

    —Graduated with a degree in industrial engineering and management

    —Three-year all-conference basketball player and competed in shot put in high school

    —Tore his ACL in his first game as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and missed the season

    —Won the championship in his last four years of being a starter (2019/2018 FCS national champion and 2014/2015 4A state champion in high school)

         

    OVERALL

    Radunz is a two-year starter who has been part of a championship-winning culture throughout his football career with starter-level football intelligence, competitive toughness and athletic ability. He lacks the needed play strength needed to be an immediate starter and was knocked off balance and pushed around by FCS competition far too often on tape.

    He performed admirably at the Senior Bowl against an uptick in competition with the quickness and temperament to develop into a spot starter in a zone-based, play-action centric scheme, but it's difficult to envision competing with high-level power pass-rushers and quality run defenders as a full-time starter early on in his career.

         

    GRADE: 7.4/10 (Late Round 3)

    OVERALL RANK: 103/300

    POSITION RANKOT14

    PRO COMPARISON: William Beatty

         

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

