    Asante Samuel Jr. NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers CB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) attempts an interception against Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas (4) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)
    Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

    HEIGHT: 5'10⅛"

    WEIGHT: 180

         

    POSITIVES:

    — Smooth and agile athlete with fluid backpedal and hip swivel.

    — Smart player with a high football IQ. Understands and plays well in zones.

    — Great speed to stay on top of receivers.

    — Plays with positioning and leverage.

    — Good job getting his hands on receivers in press coverage.

    — Ball skills and awareness downfield.

          

    NEGATIVES

    — Slightly below-average length.

    — Though scrappy, struggles to hold up against larger blockers.

    — Can get boxed out for position by bigger receivers.

        

    2020 STATISTICS

    30 tackles, 3 INT, 6 PBU, 2 FR, 1 FF

          

    NOTES

    — Father is Asante Samuel, who played in the NFL for 11 seasons.

    OVERALL

    Asante Samuel Jr. is a technician who shows his full understanding of the defense and his position. He has shown to have the elite speed and quickness to compete right away at the next level. Although his lack of size and length has caused problems for himself at times, he has shown the ball skills to attack the reception point. When playing the ball, he has shown to possess good ball skills.

    Samuel fights in the run game to not only defeat blocks and keep leverage but to also take the legs out from under ball-carriers. Will continue to develop as an outside cornerback but could also move into the slot. With his skill set, he has shown to be among the top cornerbacks in the draft.

         

    GRADE: 7.8/10 (Immediate NFL Starter, Round 2)

    OVERALL RANK44/300

    POSITION RANKCB5

    PRO COMPARISON: Chris Harris

           

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

