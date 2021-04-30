    Chauncey Golston NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys Edge

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Iowa defensive lineman Chauncey Golston stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'4 3/4"

    WEIGHT: 269


    POSITIVES

    —Long player who knows how to use his length to cause mismatch problems.

    —High effort player who is active for a defensive end without plus athleticism.

    —Has upside as a run down player.

    —Could potentially play 4-technique, head up on offensive tackles.

    NEGATIVES

    —Doesn't have great get off.

    —Handles the point of attack worse than you would imagine someone with his frame could when not the end man on the line.

    —Must play end, not linebacker, because of his frame and athleticism.

    —Pad level is consistently too high.

    —Pass-rushing moves are a question.

    2020 STATISTICS

    45 TKL, 8.5 TFL, 5.5 SK, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FF

    NOTES

    —Was an all-state defensive lineman in Michigan as a prep.

    —2020 team captain.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    OVERALL

    Length is the name of the game when it comes to Chauncey Golston. If you want a speed rusher, he may not even be on your draft board. With that being said, there’s plenty to like in his game, but Golston’s upside seems to be fairly maxed out based on his athleticism on film, his measured athleticism and his frame.

    He is a big base end who may have the potential to play 4-technique, head up on the tackle, if he fills out his frame slightly. He should be viewed as a potential draft pick who will fight into camp for a spot on the roster.

    GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

    OVERALL RANK252/300

    POSITION RANK: EDGE32

    PRO COMPARISON: Tyquan Lewis 

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

