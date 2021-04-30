Chauncey Golston NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys Edge

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'4 3/4"

WEIGHT: 269



POSITIVES

—Long player who knows how to use his length to cause mismatch problems.

—High effort player who is active for a defensive end without plus athleticism.

—Has upside as a run down player.

—Could potentially play 4-technique, head up on offensive tackles.

NEGATIVES

—Doesn't have great get off.

—Handles the point of attack worse than you would imagine someone with his frame could when not the end man on the line.

—Must play end, not linebacker, because of his frame and athleticism.

—Pad level is consistently too high.

—Pass-rushing moves are a question.

2020 STATISTICS

45 TKL, 8.5 TFL, 5.5 SK, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FF

NOTES

—Was an all-state defensive lineman in Michigan as a prep.

—2020 team captain.

OVERALL

Length is the name of the game when it comes to Chauncey Golston. If you want a speed rusher, he may not even be on your draft board. With that being said, there’s plenty to like in his game, but Golston’s upside seems to be fairly maxed out based on his athleticism on film, his measured athleticism and his frame.

He is a big base end who may have the potential to play 4-technique, head up on the tackle, if he fills out his frame slightly. He should be viewed as a potential draft pick who will fight into camp for a spot on the roster.

GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 252/300

POSITION RANK: EDGE32

PRO COMPARISON: Tyquan Lewis

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

