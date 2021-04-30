    Kelvin Joseph NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys CB

    HEIGHT:     5'11 ½"

    WEIGHT: 197

       

    POSITIVES

    —Willing tackler who supports the run.

    —Good patience in press. Keeps leverage well at line of scrimmage and looks to get hands on receivers.

    —Displays the ball skills needed to play the ball in air and catch with hands away from his body.

    —Good positioning downfield. Able to push receivers off their line.

       

    NEGATIVES

    —Raw in press technique. Pad level and footwork are inconsistent.

    —Shows some hip tightness when flipping to open and run.

    —Though he has good speed and timing out of his breaks, he lacks elite top end.

    —Often dives straight down on bigger backs.

       

    2020 STATISTICS

    9 Games: 25 tackles, 4 INT, 1 TD, 1 PBU

    NOTES:

    Transfer from LSU back in 2019 after playing 11 games in 2018.

       

    OVERALL

    Joseph is a long, rangy cornerback with good body control. He excels primarily in the short to medium game; where he can play routes in front of him; although he flashed ball skills to defend the deep ball. He has shown the ability to cover in the slot with help given over the top at Kentucky. Although Joseph has very good speed and movement skills, his play speed doesn't seem to match with his testing speed.

    He struggled a bit against his matchup with Kyle Pitts, where his hips and game speed was tested. Joseph also has displayed awareness in zones with the ability to read the quarterback's eyes and track the ball. A lack of physicality and security in the run game, along with his downfield play in the pass game are the questions in Joseph’s game.

       

    GRADE: 7.0/10 (Future Role Player/Spot Starter—Round 4)

    OVERALL RANK162/300

    POSITION RANKCB20

    PRO COMPARISON: Marcus Cooper

       

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

