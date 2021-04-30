Divine Deablo NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders LB

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'3 1/4"

WEIGHT: 226



POSITIVES

—Flows well and fills run lanes with good angles to the ball.

—Plays with good awareness and vision in space.

—Very good strength. Holds up well in the box and close to the line of scrimmage.

—Plays with good instincts and awareness with plays in front of him.

—Best in coverage when he can have his eyes on the quarterback.



NEGATIVES

—Heavy-footed runner; can cover tight ends but lacks quickness and speed for shiftier players.

—Run-first player with poor eye discipline.

—Though he has quick feet for a bigger player, he struggles reacting and bursting out of breaks.

—Throws body around on tackles, lacks consistent thud for size. Can get carried for extra yards.

—Can struggle with speed in space.

2020 STATISTICS

Video Play Button Videos you might like

9 Games: 55 tackles, 4 INT, 4 PBU, 1FF



OVERALL

Deablo is a big bodied strong safety who plays best in the box. He's a tweener safety/linebacker who plays his best game moving forward to the line of scrimmage. Although he has the athletic ability to play deep, he struggles in man coverage. With good awareness of zone drops and the ability to break on short routes, he may be best suited for a role as a box player or as a rover.

For his size, he lacks power and explosiveness in his tackling. Deablo will need to continue to work on his pass coverage at the next level, as well as adjust to the speed. Deablo has the ability to play as a strong safety or could make the position change to linebacker if that doesn't work out.

GRADE: 7.3/10 (Future Role Player/Spot Starter- Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 118/300

POSITION RANK: S5

PRO COMPARISON: Mark Barron

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

