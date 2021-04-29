    Zaven Collins NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals LB

    FILE - Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NCAA football game in Tampa, Fla., in this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo. Zaven Collins is a small-town player with big-time talent. He was overlooked after a stellar high school career in Hominy, Okla., a town with about 3,500 people. He’s got the nation’s attention now -- the 6-foot-4, 260-pound linebacker is a finalist for the Butkus and Nagurski Awards. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)
    Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'4 "

    WEIGHT: 259

       

    POSITIVES

    —Size and athleticism to play any linebacking role in the NFL.

    —Rare foot speed for a Sam linebacker.

    —Is comfortable in a phonebooth between the tackles.

    —Consistency is a premium trait, especially when tackling.

    —Solid ball skills (four interceptions, two for touchdowns, in 2020).

    —Football IQ and play recognition at linebacker is high quality for a former high school quarterback.

      
    NEGATIVES

    —Coverage skills are good, but he thrives as a spot-dropper more than playing cat coverage.

    —Has the frame to rush the passer, but he is not refined enough to justify him playing there full-time.

    —Did not play in an NFL-style defense or much against NFL-style offenses.

    —Level of competition could be a deep jump, if the expectation is as a Day 1 starter.

       

    2020 STATISTICS

    54 TKL, 7.5 TFL, 4 SK, 4 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FR, 2 FF, 2 TD


    NOTES

    —As a student, he was a high school valedictorian.

    —Played quarterback and defensive back for four varsity years as a prep in Oklahoma.

    —Split time as a tight end as a redshirt at Tulsa before starting 31 games as a linebacker.


    OVERALL

    Zaven Collins has versatility at the linebacker position that will make him sought out by every team. Off of size and speed alone, he has upside as a pass-rusher or blitzer, while he has shown on film he excels as a stack backer, even in coverage.

    Collins could play Sam for a team in heavy sets or Will for a team in nickel sets, while jumping on or off the line of scrimmage on a down-to-down basis. On paper, he is similar to K.J. Wright, formerly of the Seattle Seahawks, who played that exact role in their Cover 3-heavy defense.

       

    GRADE: 8.11/10 (Round 1)

    OVERALL RANK24/300

    POSITION RANKLB3

    PRO COMPARISON: K.J. Wright

       

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

