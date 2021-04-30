    Trevon Moehrig NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders Safety

    TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) defends during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6' ⅝"

    WEIGHT: 202

      

    POSITIVES:

    —Very good athlete with straight-line speed that builds.

    —Plays with good instincts and understanding of routes in front of him.

    —Comes downhill and fills running lanes well.

    —Excellent open-field tackler. Tracks the ball and closes ground quickly.

    —Delivers a blow to ball-carriers.

    —Physical and dominant in block destructions vs. smaller blockers.

       

    NEGATIVES:

    —Shows some stiffness in backpedal and hips.

    —Plays with above average ball skills but isn’t a centerfield ball hawk.

    —Lacks elite speed and foot quickness.

    2020 STATISTICS:

    47 tackles, 2 INT

    NOTES:

    2020 Jim Thorpe award

        

    OVERALL

    Moehrig is pretty close to a prototypical safety for today’s NFL. Although he may be light a few pounds, he brings it in the run game. When tackling, he meets the ball-carrier for minimal to no extra yards gained. He is a Field General, always pointing and communicating with the defense.

    Though he lacks elite speed, he performs well in man coverage; primarily against short-to-medium routes. His rare blend of size, physicality, speed and athleticism is hard to find at the safety position. Those traits and his overall body of work at TCU should have Trevon picked as the first safety off the board and possibly somewhere on Day 1.

       

    GRADE: 8.3/10 (Immediate NFL Starter—Round 1)

    OVERALL RANK: 20/300

    POSITION RANKS1

    PRO COMPARISON: Malcolm Jenkins 85%, Jamal Adams 15%

       

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

