Kadarius Toney NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Giants WR

John Raoux/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'11 ⅝"

WEIGHT: 193

POSITIVES

—Extremely twitchy and versatile player who can create with the ball in his hands and can take literally any play for a score.

—Very good balance and ability to break tackles. Will keep his feet through contact and in a crowd and find the tiniest of creases. His contact balance has flashes of excellent plays.

—Flashes top-tier suddenness and bend that can make multiple defenders miss in small areas. A very explosive athlete who can split seams quickly down the field or after handoffs.

—Has been asked to play and align in multiple spots throughout his career and has run plays designed for him to get the ball in his hands quickly so he can be a creator. At his best when getting the ball with space to work with.

— Above-average overall hands, flashes natural hand-eye coordination. Will go up and snatch throws over his head and allow him to play bigger than his size.

—Punt return TD in 2020.

NEGATIVES

—Needs a lot of work as a route-runner. Loose on routes, will waver and ad-lib when it’s not needed and will take too long to make a definitive break. Will rise up when about to make a route break, giving away tells to defenders.

—Seems to be guessing on what motion, route or assignment he has a few times a game.

—Although twitchy, will stumble or trip often when he’s attempting to make a cut.

—Just OK bulk along with play strength. Play versus press will be a question mark until proved otherwise. Questionable right now on ability to play on the outside.

—A lot of production has been generated via designed handoffs and gadget plays. Will need continued refinement on route tree.

2020 STATISTICS

11 G, 70 rec., 984 yards, 14.1 avg., 10 TD, 19 att., 161 yards, 1 TD, 1 PR TD

NOTES

—2020 second-team All-American.

—Has been listed as a running back as well as utility player in college career.

OVERALL

Kadarius Toney is an explosive football player who can take any casual play the distance, but the journey to get him the ball is the biggest question mark. Toney flashes plays where he looks like Gumby with his ability to bend and excellent start-stop ability with the ball in his hands, with the capability of turning a short gain into an explosive one.

Having switched around positions throughout his college career, he is very raw in his route running, wavering and ad-libbing when it is not necessary and actually can disrupt the timing of some concepts and stop them dead in their tracks. While that is something that can be fixable, it does cause some hesitation when seeing a senior with late production have those things crop up. Toney can have flashes of extending and grabbing throws away from his body; he did have some concentration drops when he turned to run before the ball got there.

Essentially, you’re betting on the flash with Toney and hoping he develops into a consistent superweapon creating yards from across the formation for a creative play-caller. His late-career production and role, lack of consistency throughout his game, and overall rawness should cause some concerns for a team looking to select him and feed touches to right out of the gate.

GRADE: 7.71/10 (2nd round)

OVERALL RANK: 60/300

POSITION RANK: WR11

PRO COMPARISON: Cordarrelle Patterson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice