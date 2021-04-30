Dyami Brown NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Washington Football Team WR

Julio Cortez/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'0 5/8"

WEIGHT: 189



POSITIVES

— Lines up primarily as an outside WR with above-average height and good length.

— Consistently shows competitiveness and toughness with his blocking. Will consinstely fight on the outside to try to help his RBs get a few more yards.

— Good foot quickness, is consistently able to keep the top of his routes tight and friendly to the QB. Doesn’t get stuck on releases or when breaking on routes.

— Smooth athlete who builds up speed. Shows some surprising twitch when cutting on vertical routes that will get defenders leaning.

— Shows polish on routes he is asked to run. Gets proper depth and gets in-and-out of breaks. Best on vertical routes where he can build up some steam, will stack CBs he has beat vertically. Really flashes ability on double-moves, where he wins with quickness and body control.

— Above-average hands and consistently shows the ability to track the ball on vertical throws. Shows some explosiveness when trying to high-point throws but is also comfortable with over-the-shoulder catches. Shows good overall catching range.



NEGATIVES

— Ran a limited route tree because of an RPO-heavy offense. Will need to keep working to expand his repertoire.

— Won’t make a ton of guys miss with the ball in his hands. More of a glider who will split defenses.

— Will need to continue to add strength. Has a good mindset but will need a physical profile to match.

— Had drops on shorter throws with the ball coming at his body.



2020 STATISTICS

11 G, 55 rec., 1,099 yards, 20 avg., 8 TD





OVERALL:

Dyami Brown is an outside-only WR who aligned on the left side at North Carolina. Brown is best on vertical routes where he can utilize his buildup speed and also his good body control and catching range to extend and high-point throws. Brown ran a limited route tree in college because of an RPO-heavy offense, but he did show good foot quickness and body control on the routes he was asked to run and showed some twitch and fluidity when running double-moves.

Brown is best on vertical routes that allow him to get his long legs going and flashes suddenness when planting his foot that seems to surprise defenders. Brown has above-average overall hands as some drops did crop up in games, especially on shorter routes with throws that are at his body, but he consistently utilizes his good arm length with the ability to go up and high-point throws above him. Brown has average bulk but showed real competitiveness and toughness throughout every game, he is a consistently very good blocker who would attempt to bury his assignment and pop open longer plays for his teammates.

Overall, Brown projects as an outside-only WR who will bring a vertical threat right away to an NFL offense with the room and traits to develop into a very good No. 2 option.

GRADE: 7.91/10 (2nd round)

OVERALL RANK: 33/300

POSITION RANK: WR6

PRO COMPARISON: Corey Davis

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice