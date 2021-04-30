    Jackson Carman NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals OT

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentMay 1, 2021

    Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman (79) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    HEIGHT: 6'4⅞"

    WEIGHT: 317

         

    POSITIVES

    —Well-rounded thickness throughout his frame with plenty of length

    —Physically imposing player who can engulf defenders at the point of attack

    —Highly effective on double teams to bang down and crater the 3-technique with excellent power

    —Above average athletic ability that shows on screen and swing releases; has the burst and agility to track down smaller targets and lead in space

    —Excels on jump sets when he can get his hands on rushers and end the fight quickly

         

    NEGATIVES

    —Erratic hand placement and strike timing; throws haymakers that too often land high and wide, forcing him to wrap and grab defenders

    —Plays with a high pad level that saps his stopping power and leads to defenders having easy access to his frame

    —Struggles to adjust and re-leverage his hands against shifty defenders and refined counter moves

    —Inconsistent set points resulting in too many undersets and short corners for rushers to work around

    —Can get sloppy and lazy with his technique, resulting in bear hugs and missed assignments

         

    2020 STATISTICS

    —12 starts at left tackle (793 snaps)

    —Second-team All-ACC by the AP

         

    NOTES

    —40 career game appearances with 27 consecutive starts to end his career

    —2019 third-team All-ACC

    —No. 1 player in the state of Ohio coming out of high school

    —Training for the draft with Duke Manyweather at Michael Johnson Performance in McKinney, Texas

          

    OVERALL

    Carman is a big, strong and physical player who can erase defenders at the point of attack using power and brute force with the agility to track down smaller targets on the move. He is inconsistent using his hands in an attempt to deliver a knockout shot, oftentimes being late and landing off target high or wide with raised pads and a compromised base.

    He would be helped playing in a more confined space inside where he can be in a more insulated position to utilize his size, length, and aggressiveness to his advantage, plus provide some juice on pin-pull, counter and power concepts. 

         

    GRADE: 7.5/10 (Round 3)

    OVERALL RANK90/300

    POSITION RANKIOL12

    PRO COMPARISON: Ereck Flowers

          

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

