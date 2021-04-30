    Brady Christensen NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers OT

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    FILE - Brigham Young offensive lineman Brady Christensen (67) is shown in action in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., in this Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, file photo. Christensen was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'5 1/4"

    WEIGHT: 302


    POSITIVES

    —Excellent use of hands

    —Patient, sound pass-blocker who consistently latches into the armpit of rushers to create leverage, reset and sustain against countermoves

    —Fundamentally and technically sound zone run-blocker who can hook front-side ends, pull and lead, and cut off 3-techniques with equal effectiveness

    —Consistent finisher through the whistle in all game situations


    NEGATIVES

    —Was helped in pass protection by the scheme; extensive use of 12 personnel and TE alignment also helped with play action, roll-outs and quick game

    —Didn't face great competition, so there is some uncertainty about how he will handle the jump to the NFL

    —Solid but not great athletic ability


    2020 STATISTICS

    —Graded out at 92 percent on the season and 98 percent in pass protection by the coaching staff

    —Started 38 consecutive games at left tackle

    —2020 consensus first-team All-American


    NOTES

    —Former 2-star high school prospect who originally committed to Air Force but switched to BYU on signing day

    —Spent two years in New Zealand for a school mission trip from 2015-2017

    —Will be a 24-year-old rookie

    —Training for the draft with Duke Manyweather at Michael Johnson Performance in Mckinney, Texas

    OVERALL

    Christensen has a lean build with good length and solid athletic ability. He's a good run-blocker in BYU's zone-heavy scheme, using efficient footwork, angles and hands to consistently latch, steer and sustain defenders. He has a smooth pass set and shows good patience, weight distribution and discipline to strike with a strong latch from a firm base.

    He shows good competitive toughness to finish all blocks and dump defenders when he catches them overextended. Christensen's skill set and solid physical tools make him a high-floor prospect best suited for a zone-based scheme.


    GRADE: 7.8/10 (Round 2)

    OVERALL RANK: 47/300

    POSITION RANKOT8

    PRO COMPARISON: Anthony Castonzo

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

