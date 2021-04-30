Malcolm Koonce NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders Edge

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'2 1/4"

WEIGHT: 249



POSITIVES

—Has great production for the amount of reps he has played over the past three seasons.

—A quick athlete who has some flash plays.

—Has some dip and bend ability but doesn’t lean enough when attempting to bend the edge.

NEGATIVES

—He plays lighter than his listed weight.

—His get-off is just OK, which could be a problem for a smaller pass-rusher.

—Missed workouts this offseason because of a foot injury.

—Overruns the edge at times.

—At the moment, he’s a passing down-only player.

2020 STATISTICS

30 TKL, 6.5 TFL, 5 SK, 2 PBU

NOTES

—Academic issues forced Koonce to attend a prep school before playing Division I football.

—First-Team All-MAC in his two years as a full-time starter.

—Missed the Senior Bowl because of a foot injury that also cost him his workout at Buffalo’s pro day.

OVERALL

Malcolm Koonce has underrated athleticism that may warrant him sticking through a full four-year rookie contract with whichever team drafts him. Still, he is an undersized pass-rusher who may not be a positional fit for every franchise. Should he work on the valleys of his game enough in the first few years of his career, the peaks of his play could warrant him consistently making his way on NFL rosters as a rotational player on the edge.

GRADE: 6.45/10 (Round 6)

OVERALL RANK: 248/300

POSITION RANK: EDGE31

PRO COMPARISON: Jordan Brailford

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

