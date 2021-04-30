    Malcolm Koonce NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders Edge

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Buffalo Bulls defensive end Malcolm Koonce (50) in action against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first half of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'2 1/4"

    WEIGHT: 249


    POSITIVES

    —Has great production for the amount of reps he has played over the past three seasons.

    —A quick athlete who has some flash plays.

    —Has some dip and bend ability but doesn’t lean enough when attempting to bend the edge.

    NEGATIVES

    —He plays lighter than his listed weight.

    —His get-off is just OK, which could be a problem for a smaller pass-rusher.

    —Missed workouts this offseason because of a foot injury.

    —Overruns the edge at times.

    —At the moment, he’s a passing down-only player.

    2020 STATISTICS

    30 TKL, 6.5 TFL, 5 SK, 2 PBU

    NOTES

    —Academic issues forced Koonce to attend a prep school before playing Division I football.

    —First-Team All-MAC in his two years as a full-time starter.

    —Missed the Senior Bowl because of a foot injury that also cost him his workout at Buffalo’s pro day.

    OVERALL

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Malcolm Koonce has underrated athleticism that may warrant him sticking through a full four-year rookie contract with whichever team drafts him. Still, he is an undersized pass-rusher who may not be a positional fit for every franchise. Should he work on the valleys of his game enough in the first few years of his career, the peaks of his play could warrant him consistently making his way on NFL rosters as a rotational player on the edge.

    GRADE: 6.45/10 (Round 6)

    OVERALL RANK248/300

    POSITION RANKEDGE31

    PRO COMPARISON: Jordan Brailford

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

    Related

      Levi Onwuzurike After Being Drafted by Lions: 'I Like F--king People Up'

      Levi Onwuzurike After Being Drafted by Lions: 'I Like F--king People Up'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Levi Onwuzurike After Being Drafted by Lions: 'I Like F--king People Up'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Raiders' Updated Depth Chart After Drafting Trevon Moehrig

      Raiders' Updated Depth Chart After Drafting Trevon Moehrig
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Raiders' Updated Depth Chart After Drafting Trevon Moehrig

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Trevon Moehrig Scouting Report

      Trevon Moehrig Scouting Report
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Trevon Moehrig Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Day 2 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      We're grading each pick as they come in. Tap to see how your team is drafting 👉

      Day 2 Grades for Every Pick 🔠
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Day 2 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report