Amari Rodgers NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers WR

HEIGHT: 5'9 1/2"

WEIGHT: 212



POSITIVES

— Smooth WR with very good body control that allows him to turn and get north quickly after making the catch.

— Good route runner with a good feel for timing and space from inside. Doesn’t rush any of his routes (almost to a fault) and knows how to navigate soft spots vs. zone coverage.

— Has flashed the ability to beat press on the outside and win vertically.

— Good hands and a natural ball catcher. Willing to extend for throws over the middle that allows him to maximize his playing size. Combined with his body control, he’s able to consistently adjust for throws away from his body. Can see his competitiveness and toughness shine when he goes for the ball.

— Good bulk for his height. Height-weight combo more like a RB than a WR.

— Can consistently keep his feet through contact thanks to his good balance and play strength. Creates valuable extra yards, especially on third down.

— Has production as a punt returner in his career.



NEGATIVES

— Not overly twitchy or explosive to make guys miss in space, more of a seam-splitter who prefers to bounce off tackles.

— Height and ability will likely make him a slot-only type WR and limit his ability to win on the outside.

— Stiff-hipped and can be rigid in his movements.





2020 STATISTICS

77 rec, 1,020 yds, 13.2 avg., 7 TD



NOTES

— 2020 First-Team All-ACC

— Father, Tee Martin, was former Tennessee QB and 5th round pick in 2000 NFL Draft.



OVERALL:

Amari Rodgers projects to be a WR that can consistently win on the inside because of his good balance, body control, play strength, and feel on routes. Rodgers is a smooth athlete but not overly twitchy. He is not long or tall, but he has a good, thick build and toughness and is willing to snatch the ball over the middle.

While he might not create a ton of explosive plays because of above-average long speed and average explosiveness, he has enough short-area quickness to generate a few extra yards that help a team stay efficient, especially on third down.

A team needing a slot-only WR with some return ability will find value in Rodgers’ consistency and feel on short and intermediate routes, but his ability to consistently play on the outside and whether he can do anything more will put a cap on his value and will be what teams ask themselves when assessing his role on a team.

GRADE: 7.71/10 (Potential NFL starter, 2nd-3rd round)

OVERALL RANK: 59/300

POSITION RANK: WR10



PRO COMPARISON: Sterling Shepherd

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice