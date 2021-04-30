    Aaron Robinson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Giants CB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Tulsa running back T.K. Wilkerson (21) is tackled by Central Florida defensive back Aaron Robinson (31) after rushing for yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     5'11 1/2"

    WEIGHT: 186


    POSITIVES:

    — Smooth athlete with fluid hips.

    — Patient, keeps leverage and mirrors the receiver well.

    — Has fast play speed. Shows a good burst in short areas.

    — Active defender who will support the run. Good tackler who triggers when he sees the ball-carrier.

    — Physical with receivers in block destruction. Doesn't play around.


    NEGATIVES:

    — Short area speed, lacks recovery speed when falling behind downfield.

    — Can give up leverage in the run game at times.


    2020 STATISTICS:

    41 tackles, 6 PBU, 1 FR, 1 FF


    NOTES:

    — Alabama transfer in 2017

    OVERALL:

    Robinson is an instinctual corner who plays with good anticipation and quick feet. He has good length in his arms and uses it well to keep his leverage in press. Possesses very good press-coverage skills, where he does a great job rerouting receivers at the line of scrimmage and shadowing receivers in and out of breaks. There are times when his aggression can lead to penalties. Has shown the ability to play both in the slot and out wide.

    When beat off the line, though he rarely panics and plays through the receiver; he lacks the recovery speed downfield to get back in-phase. Poor eye discipline can get him into trouble at times when shown play-action pass. Robinson has the length and skill set to be a starter in the NFL. Coming from a Group of 5 school in UCF, Robinson was very dominant in his last two years.

    GRADE: 7.6/10 (potential NFL starter, Round 3)

    OVERALL RANK: 77/300

    POSITION RANKCB9

    PRO COMPARISON: Stephon Gilmore

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

