Baron Browning NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos LB

HEIGHT: 6'2 3/4"

WEIGHT: 245



POSITIVES

—Quick trigger as an ally player outside of the tackles.

—Has a knack for forcing fumbles.

—Is comfortable enough to line up against split-out tight ends.

—Strong to take on blocks in the slot.

—Played multiple roles. Against Clemson, he lined up as an outside linebacker, a "Mike" linebacker and a drop-down linebacker in the same game.

—A talented, physical athlete, dating back to his days as a 5-star recruit.

NEGATIVES

—Typically ends plays where offensive linemen are able to get hands on him in a stalemate.

—Might have to be a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL to avoid interior matchups.

—More confident running through space than through trash.

—Questions about his full-time role in the league, as Ohio State pulled him for stretches.

2020 STATISTICS

29 TKL, 3 TFL, 1 SK, 2 PBU, 2 FR, 2 FF

NOTES

—Was a two-time all-state linebacker in Texas as a prep.

—Comes from an athletic family, with his older brother playing at Stanford and his father playing at both Oklahoma State and TCU.

—247 Sports ranked him as the top outside linebacker in the 2017 high school class, largely due to his athleticism.

OVERALL

Baron Browning is an athletic linebacker, especially for his size. He has the potential to play as a "Mike" linebacker if he starts seeing the field better, but he may have to play as a "Sam" or even as a 3-4 outside linebacker, all roles he played sporadically for Ohio State.

Browning was often off the field in three-linebacker sets for the Buckeyes, with Tuf Borland and Justin Hilliard on the field in place of him, but his upside would be the justification for him going in the draft ahead of that pair. Still, one has to question why the former 5-star recruit was unable to put it all together at the college level and if he will get there as a pro.

GRADE: 7.21/10 (Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 133/300

POSITION RANK: LB12

PRO COMPARISON: Malik Harrison

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

