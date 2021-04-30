Christian Barmore NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New England Patriots DL

John Bazemore/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'4 ⅛"

WEIGHT: 310

POSITIVES

—On the upward trend, as he played better in the second-half of 2020 and also played more snaps in 2020 than previous seasons.

—Bases his pass-rushing game out of a strong rip move.

—Good tackler in space for a defensive tackle.

—Played some end looks on run downs and also fared well as an outside stunter on T-E and E-T stunts.

—As a pass-rusher, also uses swim and bull rush moves to complement his base rip move.

—Knows to impact the throwing lane when he can’t get home.

NEGATIVES

—Second effort as a pass-rusher is not where you want it to be.

—Was still used with a situational slant towards the passing game, even in 2020, leaving some evaluation holes in the run game.

—Rotational usage, especially early on in his career, also means he is still relatively green as an every-down player, and it shows in his consistency.

—Can be overaggressive with his usage of his swim move at times.

2020 STATISTICS

37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles

NOTES

—Philadelphia native was an early commit to Temple before larger programs began to make offers to him during his senior season.

—Was the defensive MVP of the most recent national championship game.

OVERALL

Christian Barmore has prototypical size for a pass-rushing interior defensive linemen in the NFL, but he is entering this draft after just one year as a full-time starter as a redshirt sophomore. His consistency may not be where it needs to be for him to be a top-20 selection, but considering his situational usage at Alabama, especially early in his career, his evaluation falls in line for what would be expected for a player of his age.

The biggest question Barmore must answer in the NFL is if he will continue to trend up, as he has every half-season of the last two years, or will his consistency become an Achilles' heel for the lineman who was rotated often in one of the few college defenses that could afford to keep him off of the field situationally.

GRADE: 7.91/10 (Round 2)

OVERALL RANK: 32/300

POSITION RANK: DL2

PRO COMPARISON: Larry Ogunjobi

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

