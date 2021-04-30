Patrick Jones II NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings Edge

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'4 1/4"

WEIGHT: 261



POSITIVES

—Will capitalize on tackles who cannot handle power moves with his bull rush and long-arm moves.

—Has the potential to win in a phone booth.

—Arm extension is never going to be an issue, as he bases his game around it.

—Is a high-effort player who does not stay blocked, even chasing the ball on downhill angles.

—Has flashed the ability to bend, but it is inconsistent.

—Secure tackler with long arms means that when he gets penetration in the run game, it's a TFL.

NEGATIVES

—Explosion off the ball is an issue for the position.

—Rough around the edges as an outside rusher, plays high when he's not using power moves.

—His stunts can be stalled when he's matched up with someone who can handle his power.

—Can be taken out of alignment by a tight end whose alignment forces him to outside rush responsibilities.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

2020 STATISTICS

42 TKL, 12.5 TFL, 9 SK, 3 PBU, 1 FR

NOTES

—Team captain in 2020.

OVERALL

Patrick Jones is a 6-technique defensive end who primarily is a length and strength pass-rusher, not a speed rusher. He needs to be lined up one-on-one with offensive tackles, where he needs a length advantage to play to his full potential. At the moment, he is likely a bench player who plays situationally depending on the matchup week-to-week.

GRADE: 6.8/10 (Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 200/300

POSITION RANK: EDGE26

PRO COMPARISON: Josh Sweat

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

