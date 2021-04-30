Teven Jenkins NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears OT

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

HEIGHT: 6'5⅞"

WEIGHT: 317

POSITIVES

—Overwhelming upper-body strength, leg drive and square power to dominate operating in inside-zone, gap and power-run concepts.

—Commanding grip strength that puts defenders in a cage once he's latched onto their frame.

—Assertive finisher who consistently blocks defenders out of the screen.

—Functional and experienced in outside zone concepts and moving in space.

—Above-average agility, foot quickness and burst.

—Crafty use of hands to defeat an assortment of pass-rush moves that are prevalent in the NFL, including a heavy-handed snatch/trap technique to defeat the long arm, effective circle punch to defeat the cross chop and a Hamilton technique to unlock a defender's arms at the wrist or forearm.

—Noticeable improvement in his technique from 2019 to 2020 despite switching from right to left tackle in each of the last three seasons, even in the same game (example: 2020 against Tulsa).

NEGATIVES

—Has enough range in pass protection to function against most competition, but high-quality speed-rushers aligned in a wide-9 technique can get him to turn his shoulders early and underset (example: last play in overtime against Texas DE Joseph Ossai).

—Becomes predictable using his snatch/trap technique against rushers who set up their moves with a long arm; needs to learn to pick his spots better using it (example: end of first quarter versus Tulsa in 2020 against DE Cullen Wick while at left tackle).

—Can shore up his angles and aiming points climbing to the second level to strengthen his base and prevent leaning against shifty defenders.

2020 STATISTICS

—Seven starts.

—All-Big 12 first team.

—Jenkins was the only full-time returning starter on the offensive line.

NOTES

—2019 Honorable Mention All-Big 12 (coaches).

—2019 OSU Thurman Thomas Award (outstanding offensive player).

—35 career starts (26 at RT, 7 at LT, 2 at RG).

—Opted out of the 2020 season after suffering a lower back injury against Oklahoma.

OVERALL

Jenkins has an NFL-ready build, plenty of length, above-average athletic ability and commanding play strength with a consistently nasty demeanor to be a tone-setter right away at tackle. He is a well-versed run-blocker with experience in multiple schemes at multiple positions and has a well-stocked toolbox of hand techniques as a pass-protector to keep rushers off-balance. His weaknesses are largely correctable with proper coaching, making him an immediate-impact starter.

GRADE: 8.5/10 (mid-to-late first round)

OVERALL RANK: 12/300

POSITION RANK: OT2

PRO COMPARISON: Jedrick Wills Jr.

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

