Joseph Ossai NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals Edge

Joseph Ossai NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals EdgeMay 1, 2021
HEIGHT: 6'3 3/4"
WEIGHT: 256
POSITIVES
— Played multiple positions in college, including as a true linebacker in 2019 and as an edge defender in 2020.
— His first step is much better than it appears at first glance due to the fact that he played a run-first role similar to Danielle Hunter at LSU.
— Solid footspeed to run down the backside of plays since bodies are needed to limit his pursuit.
— A natural athlete who plays like a true linebacker in open space.
— His calling card as a pass-rusher is his dip-and-rip move.
— Flashes as an impact tackler who gives up little to no knockback.
NEGATIVES
— Due to his role with the team, it is hard to gauge his true on-field athleticism because of what has been asked of him.
— Is overly reliant on his strength relative to how strong he actually is.
— Pad level is too high at times.
— In general, he seems off-tempo as a pass-rusher, potentially because he cannot get in rhythm due to the scheme.
2020 STATISTICS
55 TKL, 15.5 TFL, 5.5 SK, 2 PD, 1 FR, 3 FF
NOTES
— Multisport athlete in high school who participated in soccer, track and basketball in addition to football.
— Moved to the United States from Nigeria when he was 10 years old.
OVERALL
Joseph Ossai is a great run defender who has been productive as a linebacker and as an edge defender in back-to-back seasons. His on-field athleticism is above average, but it comes and goes with specified roles that do not prioritize his get-off on a down-to-down basis. He is more of an unknown than a known, but he is versatile and a consistent run defender, which sets a high floor for his professional career.
GRADE: 7.81/10 (Second Round)
OVERALL RANK: 43/300
POSITION RANK: EDGE5
PRO COMPARISON: LSU-era Danielle Hunter
Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda
