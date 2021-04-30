    Joseph Ossai NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals Edge

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai (46) forces a fumble by Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger (5) during an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'3 3/4"

    WEIGHT: 256


    POSITIVES

    — Played multiple positions in college, including as a true linebacker in 2019 and as an edge defender in 2020.

    — His first step is much better than it appears at first glance due to the fact that he played a run-first role similar to Danielle Hunter at LSU.

    — Solid footspeed to run down the backside of plays since bodies are needed to limit his pursuit.

    — A natural athlete who plays like a true linebacker in open space.

    — His calling card as a pass-rusher is his dip-and-rip move.

    — Flashes as an impact tackler who gives up little to no knockback.


    NEGATIVES

    — Due to his role with the team, it is hard to gauge his true on-field athleticism because of what has been asked of him.

    — Is overly reliant on his strength relative to how strong he actually is.

    — Pad level is too high at times.

    — In general, he seems off-tempo as a pass-rusher, potentially because he cannot get in rhythm due to the scheme.


    2020 STATISTICS

    55 TKL, 15.5 TFL, 5.5 SK, 2 PD, 1 FR, 3 FF

    NOTES

    — Multisport athlete in high school who participated in soccer, track and basketball in addition to football.

    — Moved to the United States from Nigeria when he was 10 years old.


    OVERALL

    Joseph Ossai is a great run defender who has been productive as a linebacker and as an edge defender in back-to-back seasons. His on-field athleticism is above average, but it comes and goes with specified roles that do not prioritize his get-off on a down-to-down basis. He is more of an unknown than a known, but he is versatile and a consistent run defender, which sets a high floor for his professional career.


    GRADE: 7.81/10 (Second Round)

    OVERALL RANK43/300

    POSITION RANKEDGE5

    PRO COMPARISON: LSU-era Danielle Hunter

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

