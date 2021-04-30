Anthony Schwartz NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns WR

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 186



POSITIVES

— World-class speed makes him dangerous over the top or taking underneath throws the distance.

— Above-average hands. Comfortable catching away from his body.

— Competes and plays with good toughness, despite his slighter frame. Willing to lower his shoulder into defenders at the end of runs and shows adequate contact balance to not go down immediately from side and arm tackles.

— Good with the ball in his hands after the catch. Primarily makes defenders miss by splitting seams and maintaining balance through side-tackles utilizing his good body control, balance and excellent acceleration.

— A weapon on flat routes off of jet-sweep action due to his ability to get north in a hurry.

— Fluid on intermediate and extended routes which can utilize his speed. Shows adequate body control, bend and foot quickness to get in and out of shorter breaking routes.

NEGATIVES

— Inconsistent with adjustments on deep throws.

— Will need to continue to refine his route-running technique and add branches to his route tree. Has times where he gets stuck coming out of route breaks and isn't asked to run a ton of routes overall due to the offense he played in.

— Primarily lined up from the slot and had times where he struggled vs. press on the outside against physical CBs.

— Overall below-average play strength. He will compete and plays with toughness, but he lacks consistent ability to sustain in blocking due to his slight body build.

— Was not asked to return in college.

2020 STATISTICS

10 G, 54 rec., 636 yards, 11.8 avg., 3 TD

NOTES

— Also ran track at Auburn and was a decorated H.S. track athlete. Won a silver and gold medal at the 2018 U20 World Championships and set the youth world record for the 100M in 2017 (10.15s).

OVERALL

Anthony Schwartz has world-class track speed, so it's easy to guess that he brings home run speed that can take the top off the defense and also create explosive plays on intermediate routes. But his body control and ability to get north and quickly accelerate with the ball in his hands on shorter routes shows he can affect the game in more ways beyond just running post routes every play. Schwartz has a slight build that's indicative of his track background and struggles vs. press when he has to operate from the outside.

His lack of play strength also shows up when he gets knocked back when attempting to block, but he is a competitive and tough player who is willing to scrap and lower his shoulder through contact.

Overall, Schwartz is a true burner who is more fluid than most straight-line WRs with track backgrounds. While his game doesn't consist of juking defenders, he can consistently create yards after the catch due to his body control and ability to accelerate quickly, which helps expand his potential route tree to something more than just vertical stuff. Schwartz's frame and lack of play strength will limit his special teams value and ability to consistently win on the outside, so he will need to be moved around the formation or operate from the slot to keep physical CBs off him.

These concerns limit his value, but Schwartz is a great fit for a vertical offense looking for a "cherry on top"-type player who can bring speed and some room to develop more and isn't worried about his lack of ability to impact special teams.

GRADE: 7.5/10 (Round 3)

OVERALL RANK: 92/300

POSITION RANK: WR14

PRO COMPARISON: Will Fuller V

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice