Azeez Ojulari NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Giants Edge

    Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) celebrates after a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    HEIGHT: 6'2¼"

    WEIGHT: 249

         

    POSITIVES

    —For an edge defender of his size, he plays more violently than you would expect.

    —Has a very quick trigger to play kick-out blocks, his best trait on film.

    —He is much longer than your typical linebacker.

    —Has some Eurostep moves to his pass-rushing game with shades of Chandler Jones.

    —Understands when to play the ball in passing lanes when he cannot get home.

    —He has stretches where he is an impact tackler who changes defensive momentum while not giving ground after contact.

        

    NEGATIVES

    —There are times when foot speed is an issue when chasing down plays from an unblocked backside edge.

    —He has functional, but not great, burst from a three-point stance.

    —At times, he’s too hesitant with his pass-rushing plan.

    —He has experience as a coverage player, but there is no indication he should be doing more than spot-dropping in the NFL.

    —There are times when his size makes him a mismatch, even against tight ends.

         

    2020 STATISTICS

    31 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery, 4 forced fumbles

         

    NOTES

    —A former blue-chip high school recruit who participated in Nike's The Opening and the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

    —Declared for the 2021 NFL draft after his redshirt sophomore year, earning 13 starts as a true freshman and a captainship.

         

    OVERALL

    Azeez Ojulari is a relatively young prospect who was able to meet the high expectations set for him as a recruit by putting work in the weight room in his short career at Georgia. He is long and relatively strong for his still growing frame, but it is tough to find a "calling card" in his game outside of his intensity to take on blocks that take a longer time to develop.

    The arrow on his progression is still pointing up, with Ojulari clearly improving year-by-year at Georgia, but his athleticism may be a limiting factor for his career ceiling. Should he develop as a technical pass-rusher, he could raise that ceiling as a Chandler Jones-type of playmaker.

         

    GRADE: 7.82/10 (Round 2)

    OVERALL RANK42/300

    POSITION RANK: EDGE4

    PRO COMPARISON: Leonard Floyd

         

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

