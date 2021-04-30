Jayson Oweh NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens Edge

Barry Reeger/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'4 ⅞"

WEIGHT: 257

POSITIVES

—Secure tackler, which should transition well should he play 3-4 outside linebacker.

—Comfortable using multiple pass-rushing moves in their correct application, such as inside spins and inside swims.

—Knows to play the passing lanes and the quarterback’s line of sight when he can’t get home on a pass rush.

—Playing speed is above-average-to-rare for a player at his position.

—Pursuit is good, which is only intensified by his playing speed.

—Can transition speed into power, instead of relying on winning the edge with speed alone.





NEGATIVES

—Play recognition is poor for a high-end prospect, as he gets lost in backfield action rather than keying blocs by offensive linemen.

—Pad level is high early on in the down for a player who predominantly is in a three-point stance.

—Has difficulty getting off blocks in pass protection.

—Hand placement needs work on second- and third-effort attempts.

—Often gets washed down, in part because of his playing weight.





2020 STATISTICS

38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1 pass deflection

NOTES

—Has only played football since his junior year of high school and only played in 20 college football games (eight starts) at Penn State.

—Was named First-Team All-Big Ten despite not recording a sack as a defensive end in 2020.

OVERALL

Jayson Oweh is a ball of clay that needs to be molded, but he has tremendous upside because of his playing speed. He is relatively new to the sport, and it shows on film, but he has traits that are a premium at the position and cannot be coached. The speedy pass-rusher needs to develop a pass-rushing plan and get off of blocks better as a professional, but a team that spends the 2021 season developing him off of the bench could reap massive rewards in the second half of his rookie contract.

GRADE: 7.75/10 (Round 2)

OVERALL RANK: 54/300

POSITION RANK: EDGE7

PRO COMPARISON: Vic Beasley

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

