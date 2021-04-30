    Jayson Oweh NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens Edge

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IApril 30, 2021

    Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh (28) lines up against Ohio State in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
    Barry Reeger/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'4 ⅞"

    WEIGHT: 257

       

    POSITIVES

    —Secure tackler, which should transition well should he play 3-4 outside linebacker.

    —Comfortable using multiple pass-rushing moves in their correct application, such as inside spins and inside swims.

    —Knows to play the passing lanes and the quarterback’s line of sight when he can’t get home on a pass rush.

    —Playing speed is above-average-to-rare for a player at his position.

    —Pursuit is good, which is only intensified by his playing speed.

    —Can transition speed into power, instead of relying on winning the edge with speed alone.

      

    NEGATIVES

    —Play recognition is poor for a high-end prospect, as he gets lost in backfield action rather than keying blocs by offensive linemen.

    —Pad level is high early on in the down for a player who predominantly is in a three-point stance.

    —Has difficulty getting off blocks in pass protection.

    —Hand placement needs work on second- and third-effort attempts.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    —Often gets washed down, in part because of his playing weight.

      

    2020 STATISTICS

    38 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1 pass deflection

       

    NOTES

    —Has only played football since his junior year of high school and only played in 20 college football games (eight starts) at Penn State.

    —Was named First-Team All-Big Ten despite not recording a sack as a defensive end in 2020.

       

    OVERALL

    Jayson Oweh is a ball of clay that needs to be molded, but he has tremendous upside because of his playing speed. He is relatively new to the sport, and it shows on film, but he has traits that are a premium at the position and cannot be coached. The speedy pass-rusher needs to develop a pass-rushing plan and get off of blocks better as a professional, but a team that spends the 2021 season developing him off of the bench could reap massive rewards in the second half of his rookie contract.

       

    GRADE: 7.75/10 (Round 2)

    OVERALL RANK54/300

    POSITION RANKEDGE7

    PRO COMPARISON: Vic Beasley

       

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

    Related

      Bears GM: Andy Is Our Starter

      Ryan Pace says Dalton is 'our starter' despite trading up for Justin Fields in the NFL draft

      Bears GM: Andy Is Our Starter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bears GM: Andy Is Our Starter

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Justin Fields Can Save Bears from QB Hell

      Chicago has their new franchise QB. @GDavenport discusses how he will turn the team around ➡️

      Justin Fields Can Save Bears from QB Hell
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Justin Fields Can Save Bears from QB Hell

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers, Julio's Best Landing Spots After 2021 NFL Draft Day 1

      Rodgers, Julio's Best Landing Spots After 2021 NFL Draft Day 1
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers, Julio's Best Landing Spots After 2021 NFL Draft Day 1

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Baltimore's Updated Depth Chart After Drafting Rashod Bateman

      Baltimore's Updated Depth Chart After Drafting Rashod Bateman
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Baltimore's Updated Depth Chart After Drafting Rashod Bateman

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report