Caleb Farley NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans CB

    HEIGHT:     6'1 7/8"

    WEIGHT: 197


    POSITIVES

    —Smooth backpedal with quick feet in and out of breaks.

    —Fluid hip flips like a smaller cornerback.

    —Aggressive player on breaking routes in front of him.

    —Able to get in phase and quickly in the hip pocket of receivers.

    —Plays the ball in the air and always looks back for it.

    —Does a good job working through receiver catch points and competes against bigger receivers and tight ends.

    —Good zone awareness.

    —Can be elusive at times with block destruction.

    NEGATIVES

    —Can stick to blocks too long because of a lack of physicality; needs to improve average upper-body strength.

    —Can give up leverage too often.

    —Though he competes, he has been picked on and covered up downfield by bigger receivers.

    —Tends to get handsy and panics at times downfield; too many pass interference calls.

    2019 STATISTICS

    20 tackles, 4 INT


    NOTES

    Has undergone back surgery for herniated disk. 3/2021

    Opted out of 2020 season. Cited his mother’s passing.


    OVERALL

    Farley is a long, athletic, versatile corner. Though his inconsistency downfield is a concern, he more than makes up for it in the short game. His quick feet and smooth hips make him look as if he is closer to a sub-6-foot corner than his true stature. His aggressive nature leads him to jumping a lot of routes. His awareness and ball skills aren't elite, but they're good enough. He has the speed to run with most receivers but struggled with positioning and high-pointing the ball when matched up against bigger wideouts.

    Still, you aren't going to find many cornerbacks who look and move like Farley. Farley has undergone back surgery that has caused him to miss his pro day. The belief is that he will be cleared for training camp; but this bring up durability questions.

    GRADE: 8.1/10 (Immediate NFL starter, late 1st round)

    OVERALL RANK25/300

    POSITION RANK: CB4

    PRO COMPARISON: Sam Beal/Nnamdi Asomugha

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

