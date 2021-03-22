Caleb Farley to Have Surgery on Back Injury, Won't Work out at NFL Draft Pro Day

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley won't work out during the team's pro day on Friday because he'll be recovering from an outpatient procedure to treat a back injury that is scheduled for Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, Farley—a projected first-round pick—will still meet with teams on Friday and will recover for full activities by the time training camp opens.

Per Schefter, Farley will undergo a microdiskectomy, a procedure to remove a herniated disk in the spine, via the Mayo Clinic. That is the same type of procedure that golf legend Tiger Woods had in December, which was expected to keep him out of two tournaments.

A 2019 All-ACC first-team selection, Farley opted out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained his decision in a video shared by Schefter in July (h/t Mike Niziolek of the Roanoke Times):

"I tragically lost my mother Robin Jan. 2, 2018, to an illness, and I can not afford to lose another parent or loved one. Though the competitor in me badly wants to play this season, I can’t ignore what’s going in my heart. I must make the decision that brings me the most peace. Thank you Virginia Tech, my coaches, my teammates and anybody that has supported me in the past."

He was named to preseason watch lists for multiple top defensive awards, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Awards. In 2019, he led the ACC with 16 pass breakups and had four interceptions, which ranked second, before he sat out the last two games of the year with a back injury.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Niziolek, Farley had back surgery in the offseason but was a participant in the team's fall camp before opting out.