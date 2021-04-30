Wyatt Davis NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings OL

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'3 5/8"

WEIGHT: 315



POSITIVES

—Above-average athletic ability and quickness.

—Physical player with a nasty demeanor; looks to finish and dominate his opponent.

—Stout anchor; does a nice job creating force through the ground to throttle down momentum of the bull-rush, strain and reset his hands underneath the frame of rushers to maintain control.

—Accurate hand placement to fit and gain leverage at the point of attack on reach, scoop and zone combo blocks.

—More of a grabber than a striker in pass protection, which works well for him because of his placement.

—Once latched inside the frame of defenders, he shows impressive grip strength to sustain, steer and control the block.

NEGATIVES

—Needs to work on his eye discipline and recognition in pass protection to pick up late-developing loopers.

—Inconsistent footwork and angles climbing up to the second level, restricting his ability to come to balance and line up his target consistently.

—Struggles to adjust his aiming points against gap exchanges and post-snap movement, resulting in him getting a narrow base, lunging and being on the ground too often.

2020 STATISTICS

—11 starts

—Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

—Unanimous All-American

—Team captain

NOTES

—2019 first-team All-American.

—25 career starts.

—Training for the draft with Duke Manyweather at Michael Johnson Performance in Mckinney, Texas.

—Former 5-star guard prospect out of California.

—Father is actor Duane Davis (The Program), and his grandfather is former Packers Hall of Fame defensive lineman Willie Davis.

OVERALL

Davis is a physical tone-setter with the length, use of hands and anchor to excel in a diverse run scheme while setting a firm pocket in pass protection. He needs to shore up his footwork out of his stance and weight distribution to improve his ability to stay upright and locate defenders in space as a run-blocker, but he has the right demeanor and skill set to excel as a pass protector right away and hold his own as a run-blocker.

GRADE: 7.9/10 (2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 37/300

POSITION RANK: IOL5

PRO COMPARISON: Jeff Allen

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn