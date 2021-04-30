    Joe Tryon NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Edge

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IApril 30, 2021

    Washington's Joe Tryon runs through a drill during a team football practice Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'5"

    WEIGHT: 259

       

    POSITIVES

    —Has solid bend for someone of his length.

    —Has the ability to read and win inside leverage on a tackle, if the tackle oversets to the outside.

    —Second and third effort is a way Tryon wins more than most.

    —Bull rush is not always present, but it is a solid pass-rushing tool for him.

    —His bull rush might be his best pass-rushing move when used in the correct situations.

    —More comfortable in coverage than one would expect an edge defender of his size, potentially making him a good 3-4 outside linebacker fit.

       

    NEGATIVES

    —His get off is not up to par with the NFL average at the position.

    —Loses at the point of attack against chips, combination blocks and double teams.

    —Hesitation is an issue at times, when he is in good position but simply does not trigger

    —Can take wide rush angles that take him out of a play.

    —Does not always cleanly get off of blocks.

       

    2020 STATISTICS

    Did not play in 2020.

       

    NOTES

    —Only started one season of college football, as a redshirt sophomore, before he opted out of the 2020 season and declared for the NFL draft.

    —Was a four-year, two-way varsity player in Washington as a defensive end and tight end as a prep, on top of playing basketball and baseball in the Seattle area.

       

    OVERALL

    Joe Tryon is a young pass-rusher who has seen relatively few pass-rushing snaps compared to his peers because of his single season of significant playing time. He is bendy for his frame, like a Montez Sweat, Preston Smith or Robert Quinn, but without their first step. The former Husky is fairly raw and hesitates, potentially because of his inexperience, but he has a solid upside if he can get off the ball quicker and become more comfortable at his position.

       

    GRADE: 7.7/10 (2nd Round)

    OVERALL RANK: 63/300

    POSITION RANK: EDGE9

    PRO COMPARISON: Nate Orchard

       

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

