Samuel Cosmi NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Washington Football Team OT

HEIGHT: 6'5⅞"

WEIGHT: 314

POSITIVES

—Very good athletic ability to pull and lead on the edge as a run blocker with the necessary contact balance to recover from compromising positions in pass protection

—Aggressive, physical nature with above average play strength and heavy hands to latch, strain and create movement in the run game on kick-out, down and double-team blocks

—Can anchor down, strain and absorb the bull rush quickly with impressive core and lower-body strength

—Uses a potent snatch/trap technique to defeat the long-arm and put forward-leaning rushers on their face

—Has a nasty demeanor that results in some highlight-reel pancakes and finishes

—Processes line games and stunts quickly with the ability to see through the first to the second level to identify late loopers

NEGATIVES

—Has a persistent "upkick" out of his stance in pass protection that causes him to turn his hips prematurely, crossover his feet and underset wider aligned speed-rushers, giving up half-man leverage and creating a short corner

—Relied on a backpedal to gain depth in pass protection too often that caused his pads to rise and base to narrow

—Tends to grab, lean and drop his eyes on contact, creating uneven weight distribution that causes him to get top heavy

—Played down to competition at times and got lazy with his technique, needs to show better focus on a snap-to-snap basis

2020 STATISTICS

—Made eight starts before opting out of the season after the team’s Week 8 loss vs. Iowa State

—First team All-Big 12 and named to the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll for the second time

NOTES

—35 career appearances with 34 starts (21 at LT, 13 at RT)

—2019 second-team All-Big 12

—First-generation American citizen; parents are from Romania

OVERALL

Cosmi has a long, lean build with room to add weight to his frame and fill out his lower half. He has good athletic ability, body control, play strength and physicality to move in space, recover from compromising positions and strain in his anchor and the run game to sustain control of defenders. He needs to revamp and refine his footwork in pass protection to eliminate bad habits and preserve a strong base against all alignments and competition, but he has the work ethic and physical tools to become an above average starter within his first contact.

GRADE: 7.7/10 (Mid-2nd round)

OVERALL RANK: 61/300

POSITION RANK: OT10

PRO COMPARISON: Kolton Miller

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

