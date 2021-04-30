Paulson Adebo NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints CB

John Hefti/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 198



POSITIVES

—Willing to "get in the trash" and support the run.

—Does a good job blitzing.

—Disruptive player both in the run and pass.

—Likes to get hands on receivers

—Shows good speed when he opens up and runs.

—Able to stay calm and work through the reception point.

NEGATIVES

—Struggles to get out of breaks at the top of routes.

—Needs to improve strength. Gets pushed around and has trouble disengaging from blocks.

—Gambles too often and at wrong times.

2019 STATISTICS

—9 Games: 33 tackles, 4 INT, 10 PBU



NOTES

—Opted out of 2020 season.

—Ran unofficial 4.42 at pro day.



OVERALL

Adebo is a feisty player with very good length for the cornerback spot. He is a willing tackler who does a good job supporting the run, though he can struggle redirecting to the ball in the open field. At Stanford he was used well in the blitz game, coming off the edge often from his cornerback spot, though can come in wild, missing tackles. In the pass game, he does a nice job getting his head around to find the ball with ball hawk tendencies.

Adebo does well playing with low pad level but struggles with sharp breaks and double moves. He plays a high-risk, high-reward style. He will need to have a better understanding of when to jump routes at the next level. After a stellar sophomore season, Adebo had similar production in 2019. After opting out in 2020, he comes with a lot of upside in which a team could look to develop.

GRADE: 7.1/10 (Future Role Player/Spot Starter) Round 4

OVERALL RANK: 149/300

POSITION RANK: CB18

PRO COMPARISON: Dee Milliner

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

