    Paulson Adebo NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New Orleans Saints CB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) intercepts a pass intended for California Golden Bears wide receiver Vic Wharton III in the fourth quarter of a football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
    John Hefti/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'1"

    WEIGHT: 198


    POSITIVES

    —Willing to "get in the trash" and support the run.

    —Does a good job blitzing.

    —Disruptive player both in the run and pass.

    —Likes to get hands on receivers

    —Shows good speed when he opens up and runs.

    —Able to stay calm and work through the reception point.

    NEGATIVES

    —Struggles to get out of breaks at the top of routes.

    —Needs to improve strength. Gets pushed around and has trouble disengaging from blocks.

    —Gambles too often and at wrong times.

    2019 STATISTICS

    —9 Games: 33 tackles, 4 INT, 10 PBU


    NOTES

    —Opted out of 2020 season.

    Ran unofficial 4.42 at pro day.


    OVERALL

    Adebo is a feisty player with very good length for the cornerback spot. He is a willing tackler who does a good job supporting the run, though he can struggle redirecting to the ball in the open field. At Stanford he was used well in the blitz game, coming off the edge often from his cornerback spot, though can come in wild, missing tackles. In the pass game, he does a nice job getting his head around to find the ball with ball hawk tendencies. 

    Adebo does well playing with low pad level but struggles with sharp breaks and double moves. He plays a high-risk, high-reward style. He will need to have a better understanding of when to jump routes at the next level. After a stellar sophomore season, Adebo had similar production in 2019. After opting out in 2020, he comes with a lot of upside in which a team could look to develop.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    GRADE: 7.1/10 (Future Role Player/Spot Starter) Round 4

    OVERALL RANK149/300

    POSITION RANKCB18

    PRO COMPARISON: Dee Milliner

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

    Related

      Paulson Adebo Scouting Report

      Paulson Adebo Scouting Report
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Paulson Adebo Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Levi Onwuzurike After Being Drafted by Lions: 'I Like F--king People Up'

      Levi Onwuzurike After Being Drafted by Lions: 'I Like F--king People Up'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Levi Onwuzurike After Being Drafted by Lions: 'I Like F--king People Up'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Pete Werner Scouting Report

      Pete Werner Scouting Report
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Pete Werner Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Day 2 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      We're grading each pick as they come in. Tap to see how your team is drafting 👉

      Day 2 Grades for Every Pick 🔠
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Day 2 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report