2023 NFL Draft Grades for Every Team

David Eulitt/Getty Images

It's impossible to fully judge an NFL team's draft class until at least a few seasons have passed. However, we can gauge how a team navigated the process by examining factors like perceived value, positional value, team needs and how well those needs were addressed.

For value, we'll utilize the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's final draft rankings as a guideline. Did a team draft a prospect significantly higher than he was expected to go? That will affect the overall grade. So will selections that were perceived steals.

Teams' strategies will also factor in. Did a team address its biggest weaknesses, reach for players or allow the best available players to fall to them? Because teams are in different stages of the rebuilding/contending process, there isn't a universal draft strategy that works for everyone.

Significant trades will also be considered, though deals completed before the 2023 offseason will not.

We'll have a much better idea of how these draft classes stack up in the coming years. But for now, let's examine how each team fared based on the information already available.

Teams are listed in alphabetical order.

