Final Win-Loss Predictions for Oakland Raiders' 2017 Schedule

After a busy weekend filled with trades, cuts and signings, it's time to look forward to the 2017 NFL regular season. How many games will the Oakland Raiders win in the upcoming year? Do you expect the number to drop? Should fans temper their Super Bowl expectations?

Before going into win-loss predictions for every game, let's recap an offseason filled with headlines.

The Raiders' imminent move to Las Vegas prompted Marshawn Lynch to return to the field as a running back for the Silver and Black. As an Oakland native, he felt obligated to represent his hometown as someone who can inspire and embody the city in the flesh.

During the preseason, Beast Mode made more headlines when he sat for the national anthem before the preseason opener. Head coach Jack Del Rio addressed the media and explained it's nothing more than routine for the 31-year-old ball-carrier through his 11-year career.

General manager Reggie McKenzie raised eyebrows by selecting Gareon Conley in the first round of the draft, due to a sexual assault allegation attached to his name. The case lingered into training camp, and a grand jury decided not to indict the Ohio State product, per Ed Gallek of Fox8 News.

Conley's name gained clearance, but his availability remained in question due to a shin injury, which McKenzie called shin splints, but the rookie disputed the identification of the ailment via Twitter.

The first-rounder missed preseason action, but he's expected to play Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Unfortunately, the Raiders' top two draft picks have played a combined 22 snaps during the preseason, per NBCS Bay Area reporter Scott Bair. Safety Obi Melifonwu suited up for the third game, but according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, he missed subsequent practices and the final exhibition contest.

For rookies, it's important to take as many offseason reps as possible. The Raiders' early picks will need to learn on the fly while in action when the games count in the win-loss column.

There's extra emphasis on Conley's learning curve due to cornerback Sean Smith losing his starting spot to T.J. Carrie at training camp in addition to his felony charges stemming from a July 4 incident with his sister's boyfriend, per TMZ Sports. According to Del Rio, he's not going to take any action other than allow Smith to handle the court process throughout the season.

Among fans, the outrage focuses on the inside linebacker position, which lacks clear-cut starting-caliber talent. As of right now, second-year pro Cory James and rookie fifth-rounder Marquel Lee will start at the heart of the Raiders defense. All the talk about what McKenzie must do to fill the void pushed the conversation about left tackle Donald Penn's quest to sign a new deal to the side.

In summation, gray clouds have hovered over the Raiders' offseason program, but it's not a storm yet. There's still time to pay Penn. Conley and Melifonwu could see the field in limited action on Sunday. Perry Riley remains a free agent who can fill the middle linebacker spot.

As for the upcoming season, we'll predict winners and scores for each game, then project how the Raiders' 2017 season ends.