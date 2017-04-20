Oakland Raiders Schedule 2017-18: Game-by-Game Predictions for the Entire Season

0 of 16

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

When the NFL released schedules for the previous season, many placed the Oakland Raiders in the range of 10 or 11 wins. The Silver and Black pushed for 12 wins and narrowly missed an AFC West division crown. After the league revealed the 2017 schedule, the fanbase expects to see continued excellence with a Super Bowl victory at the finish.

This year, the Raiders’ Super Bowl aspirations fall within reach; it’s no longer far-fetched optimism from a proud fanbase. With some tweaks to the defense and quarterback Derek Carr in full health, the Raiders pose a legitimate threat to the New England Patriots. Of course, they’ll have to clear the first hurdle within the division—the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s fitting the Raiders will match up against the Patriots in Mexico City. Will Oakland find a way to beat Kansas City this year? How many games will the Silver and Black win this season? We’ll go through each game with early predraft analysis and game-by-game predictions.