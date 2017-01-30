Big Man Power Rankings: Is Joel Embiid Really the NBA's Most Skilled?

1 of 13

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

James Harden is ready to crown Joel Embiid the king of NBA big men.

"Offensively, he's just skilled, man," Harden said in a postgame interview with ESPN on Friday (via CBS Sports' James Herbert). "He's probably the most skilled big man we have in this league, man. Shooting the 3 at a high level, 7'2", finishing about the basket, making plays for his teammates. And then defensively, he blocked my shot. He's everywhere, man. He has a bright future and Philly has got something special here."

What about the rest of us, though? Are we, too, prepared to declare Embiid's meteoric rise through the Association's jumbo-sized participants complete? Or is he still, as Harden also indicates, working toward a future takeover?

We must dive through the NBA's expanding slough of giants to find the answer.

This trek will visit only players who spend time at power forward and/or center without soaking up minutes at traditional wing positions. Kevin Durant and LeBron James sometimes function like towers, but it's unfair to pit Embiid and the rest of the league's biggies against them.

Career context and future upside will be used for anecdotal purposes throughout, but this is neither a reflective nor predictive activity. We are interested in the NBA's best biglets for this season, and that alone.