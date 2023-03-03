TMZ: Former NFL RB Frank Gore Agrees to Plea Deal from Domestic Violence Case

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Frank Gore has agreed to a plea deal stemming from a domestic violence case.

Per court records obtained by TMZ Sports, Gore pleaded guilty to violating the public health nuisance code and was ordered to pay fines and court fees totaling around $2,000.

A false imprisonment charge against him was dismissed.

Police in Atlantic City announced on Aug. 9 that Gore was charged with simple assault. The charge came after police responded to a domestic violence dispute at a casino in the city on July 31.

A 28-year-old woman was talking to hotel security when police arrived at the scene. She didn't show any signs of injury, and no complaint was filed at the time.

In court documents obtained by TMZ on Aug. 10, police alleged Gore "forcibly" grabbed the woman by the hair and "violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway."

Gore played 16 seasons in the NFL from 2005 to 2020, but he didn't officially retire until June 2, 2022. The five-time Pro Bowler signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

He was a third-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2005 and spent 10 seasons with the team. Gore also had stints with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

Following his retirement from the NFL, Gore has become a professional boxer. He has a 2-0 record as a heavyweight.